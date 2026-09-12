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Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoEverton
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Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
Everton
Premier League

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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 17:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Formation
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
A. KinskyA. KinskyP. PorroP. PorroM. van de VenM. van de VenJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeD. UdogieD. UdogieM. FernandesM. FernandesR. BentancurR. BentancurS. TonaliS. TonaliSavioSavioM. TelM. TelO. MarmoushO. MarmoushJ. PickfordJ. PickfordA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiV. MykolenkoV. MykolenkoJ. GarnerJ. GarnerK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongT. GeorgeT. GeorgeM. RoehlM. RoehlT. BarryT. Barry
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Everton

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi
  • D. Moyes

Roberto De Zerbi is without Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Dejan Kulusevski through injury. If fit to start, the projected Spurs XI reads: Kinsky; Porro, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Udogie; Fernandes, Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Tel, Marmoush. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

David Moyes has a near-full squad available, with Christian Noergaard the only confirmed absentee. Everton's projected XI is: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Armstrong; George, Roehl, Barry.

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

TSG
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
CHA
W5-1
NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
EVE

EVE - Form

LIL
D1-1
CRY
W2-0
PNE
W0-4
BOU
D1-1
MUN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Tottenham have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, following a 0-2 defeat to Newcastle United the week prior. The solitary win in that run came in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Everton's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss, with eight goals scored and four conceded. Their most recent Premier League result was a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, and they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 earlier in the campaign. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also features in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawEverton
3
1
1
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
3
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
12Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have won three times, with one draw and one Everton victory. The Toffees' sole win in that sequence came at Goodison Park in January 2025, when they won 3-2.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 18th place, while Everton sit in eighth.

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