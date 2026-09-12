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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi is without Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Dejan Kulusevski through injury. If fit to start, the projected Spurs XI reads: Kinsky; Porro, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Udogie; Fernandes, Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Tel, Marmoush. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

David Moyes has a near-full squad available, with Christian Noergaard the only confirmed absentee. Everton's projected XI is: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Armstrong; George, Roehl, Barry.

Form

Tottenham have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, following a 0-2 defeat to Newcastle United the week prior. The solitary win in that run came in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Everton's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss, with eight goals scored and four conceded. Their most recent Premier League result was a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, and they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 earlier in the campaign. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also features in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have won three times, with one draw and one Everton victory. The Toffees' sole win in that sequence came at Goodison Park in January 2025, when they won 3-2.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 18th place, while Everton sit in eighth.