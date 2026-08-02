How to watch Sunderland vs Wrexham with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 2 Aug 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Sunderland and Wrexham will kick-off at 2 Aug 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this pre-season fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for Sunderland or Wrexham at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with a W3 D0 L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly defeat to Leeds United on July 30, following a 4-2 loss to Liverpool in the United States on July 25. Earlier in that run, they posted a 5-1 pre-season win over York City and closed the Premier League season with back-to-back victories — 2-1 against Chelsea and 3-1 away at Everton. Across those five matches, Sunderland scored 12 goals and conceded 8.

Wrexham carry a W2 D2 L1 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on July 29, but before that they beat Leeds United 3-2 on July 25 and Manchester United 1-0 on July 18. A goalless draw with Wisla Krakow and a 2-2 Championship draw with Middlesbrough complete the picture. Wrexham have won their last two competitive fixtures against English league opposition prior to the Liverpool defeat, which gives them a credible base heading into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Sunderland and Wrexham. This fixture is a relatively uncommon match-up between the two clubs.