How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Fulham will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sunderland head into this game without Simon Adingra through injury, while Dayann Methalie is suspended. Regis Le Bris is expected to name a side featuring Robin Roefs in goal, with a projected XI that includes Luke O'Nien, Reinildo, Thomas Meunier, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Nilson Angulo, Granit Xhaka, and Brian Brobbey.

Fulham are without Tom Cairney through injury, though Alvaro Arbeloa has no suspension concerns to contend with. The away side's projected XI is expected to feature Bernd Leno, Jorge Cuenca, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Cesar Palacios, Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, and Gonzalo Garcia. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sunderland have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town on August 22, while they beat Rennes 2-1 in a friendly the week prior. Across those five games, the Black Cats have scored six goals and conceded five, with their pre-season record showing three consecutive wins before the competitive season began.

Fulham's last five matches tell a similar story of inconsistency. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on August 27, but that followed a 3-2 Premier League loss to Chelsea three days earlier. The Cottagers also drew 2-2 with Malaga in pre-season and lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace in a friendly. Across the five games, Fulham have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with one win, one draw, and three defeats overall.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on February 22, 2026, when Fulham won 1-3 at the Stadium of Light. Before that, Fulham claimed a 1-0 home victory over Sunderland in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings — which also include two FA Cup ties in January and February 2023 and a Championship fixture in April 2018 — Fulham have won four and Sunderland one, with the Cottagers scoring 10 goals to Sunderland's six across those matches.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Sunderland sit 14th and Fulham are 12th after the opening round of fixtures.