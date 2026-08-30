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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoFulham
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Sunderland vs Fulham: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland vs Fulham
Sunderland
Fulham
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Premier League - Game Week 2
Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Fulham will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Fulham today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Formation
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
22R. Roefs15O. Alderete17Reinildo12T. Meunier5D. Ballard32T. Hume28E. Le Fee27N. Sadiki10N. Angulo34G. Xhaka9B. Brobbey1B. Leno3C. Bassey33A. Robinson21T. Castagne5J. Andersen8C. Palacios14O. Bobb24J. King16S. Berge17A. Iwobi7G. Garcia
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Fulham

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • A. Arbeloa

Sunderland head into this game without Simon Adingra through injury, while Dayann Methalie is suspended. Regis Le Bris is expected to name a side featuring Robin Roefs in goal, with a projected XI that includes Luke O'Nien, Reinildo, Thomas Meunier, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Nilson Angulo, Granit Xhaka, and Brian Brobbey.

Fulham are without Tom Cairney through injury, though Alvaro Arbeloa has no suspension concerns to contend with. The away side's projected XI is expected to feature Bernd Leno, Jorge Cuenca, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Cesar Palacios, Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, and Gonzalo Garcia. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

LEE
L1-0
WRE
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
REN
W2-1
IPS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FUL

FUL - Form

CRY
L1-2
MAL
D2-2
VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
WIM
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sunderland have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town on August 22, while they beat Rennes 2-1 in a friendly the week prior. Across those five games, the Black Cats have scored six goals and conceded five, with their pre-season record showing three consecutive wins before the competitive season began.

Fulham's last five matches tell a similar story of inconsistency. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on August 27, but that followed a 3-2 Premier League loss to Chelsea three days earlier. The Cottagers also drew 2-2 with Malaga in pre-season and lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace in a friendly. Across the five games, Fulham have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with one win, one draw, and three defeats overall.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawFulham
0
1
4
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
FA Cup
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
FT
FA Cup
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
5Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on February 22, 2026, when Fulham won 1-3 at the Stadium of Light. Before that, Fulham claimed a 1-0 home victory over Sunderland in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings — which also include two FA Cup ties in January and February 2023 and a Championship fixture in April 2018 — Fulham have won four and Sunderland one, with the Cottagers scoring 10 goals to Sunderland's six across those matches.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
3
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
6
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
8
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
11
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
14
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the early Premier League table, Sunderland sit 14th and Fulham are 12th after the opening round of fixtures.

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