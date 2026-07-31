How to watch Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 31 Jul 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Sporting CP and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at 31 Jul 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Sporting CP ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Nottingham Forest have also yet to confirm their squad details for this match. With the club still active in the transfer market under Oliver Glasner, further changes to the available pool of players are possible before the game.

Form

Sporting CP head into this fixture with three straight wins from their pre-season schedule. They beat Monaco 2-0 most recently, having earlier thrashed Strasbourg 7-0 and defeated Celtic 4-1. Across those three summer friendlies, they have scored 13 goals and conceded just one. Their last competitive outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Torreense in the Taca de Portugal, though they closed the Liga Portugal season with a 3-0 win over Gil Vicente.

Nottingham Forest have played two, won one, and drawn one in pre-season. Their 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers was followed by a 1-1 draw with Vitoria de Guimaraes. In their final two Premier League matches last season, they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth and lost 3-2 to Manchester United.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met only once in the available head-to-head record. That meeting came in a pre-season friendly in July 2009, when Nottingham Forest won 1-0 away at Sporting CP. This summer fixture is just the second recorded encounter between the sides.