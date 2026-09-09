How to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and Galatasaray will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP head coach Rui Borges is without Nuno Santos and Joao Simoes through injury, with no suspensions reported. His projected XI includes Rui Silva in goal, with a back line of Zeno Debast, Goncalo Inacio, Maximiliano Araujo, and Ivan Fresneda. Flavio Goncalves, Rodrigo Zalazar, Geny Catamo, Sergi Altimira, and Issa Doumbia are named in midfield, with Luis Suarez leading the attack.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is dealing with a longer injury list, with Mario Lemina, Victor Osimhen, Gunay Guvenc, and Wilfried Singo all unavailable. No suspensions are recorded for the away side. Buruk's projected XI sees Ugurcan Cakir start in goal, with Ismail Jakobs, Roland Sallai, Abdulkerim Bardakci, and Davinson Sanchez in defence, Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara in central midfield, and Aleksey Batrakov, Yunus Akgun, Leroy Sané, and Baris Alper Yilmaz providing the attacking threat.

Form

Sporting CP arrive in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Nacional on September 5, and they also posted a convincing 0-4 win away at Rio Ave. Across those five matches, Sporting have scored 12 goals and conceded five, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw against Estrela da Amadora on the opening weekend.

Galatasaray's last five matches tell a slightly more mixed story, though their competitive form is solid. They won three of their four Süper Lig fixtures, including a 2-3 away win at Istanbul Basaksehir on September 4 and a 0-4 thrashing of Erzurumspor FK. Their only defeat across the five-match run came against Villarreal in a pre-season friendly. In competitive action, they have scored 11 goals and conceded six, drawing once — a 2-2 result at Corum FK.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture at this time.

Standings

In the UEFA Champions League table, Sporting CP currently sit in 33rd position, while Galatasaray are placed 14th.