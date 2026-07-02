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How to watch Spain vs Austria with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Spain and Austria will kick-off at 2 Jul 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Austria todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Spain vs Austria Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- L. de la Fuente
- R. Rangnick
Injuries and Suspensions
Luis de la Fuente is without Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, and Victor Munoz through injury. The projected XI has Unai Simon in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, and Marcos Llorente in defence. Rodri, Pedri, and Mikel Merino are set to occupy the midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alejandro Baena leading the attack.
Ralf Rangnick has no injuries or suspensions to report. Alexander Schlager starts in goal behind a back four of Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, and Phillipp Mwene. Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, and Xaver Schlager are set to operate in midfield, with Nicolas Seiwald and Marko Arnautovic completing the projected XI.
Form
Spain have won three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Uruguay in the World Cup group stage, with Alejandro Baena scoring the only goal. Earlier in the tournament, they were dominant in a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Across the five games, Spain have scored nine goals and conceded two, keeping two clean sheets.
Austria have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match ended 3-3 against Algeria in a dramatic group-stage finale. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Argentina but beat Jordan 3-1. Their two pre-tournament friendly wins, 1-0 against Tunisia and 1-0 against South Korea, round out a run that shows they can grind out results when needed.
Head-to-Head Record
The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly in November 2009, when Spain won 5-1 in Vienna. Before that, Spain beat Austria 4-0 in a World Cup qualification match in September 2001. The only draw across the three recorded meetings was a 1-1 stalemate in October 2000, also in Vienna during the same qualification campaign. Spain have won twice and drawn once across those three fixtures, scoring ten goals to Austria's three.
Standings
Spain finished first in Group H, while Austria qualified from Group J in second place.