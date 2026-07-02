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World Cup
team-logoSpain
Los Angeles Stadium
team-logoAustria
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Spain vs Austria: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Spain vs Austria
Spain
Austria
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports Arabia

Andorra

TVE La 1

RTVE

Angola

TPA

TPA

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports

DGO / DIRECTV

Armenia

Fast Sports

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Australia

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Servus TV

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International

YouTube

YouTube

How to watch Spain vs Austria with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Austria will kick-off at 2 Jul 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Austria today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Spain vs Austria Probable lineups

4-3-3
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Formation
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
4-2-3-1
23U. Simon24M. Cucurella5M. Llorente14A. Laporte22P. Cubarsi16Rodri20Pedri6M. Merino21M. Oyarzabal19L. Yamal15A. Baena1A. Schlager5S. Posch8D. Alaba15P. Lienhart16P. Mwene9M. Sabitzer18R. Schmid20K. Laimer4X. Schlager6N. Seiwald7M. Arnautovic
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
4-3-3
Spain

Starting XI

Austria

Manager

  • L. de la Fuente
  • R. Rangnick

Injuries and Suspensions

    Luis de la Fuente is without Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, and Victor Munoz through injury. The projected XI has Unai Simon in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, and Marcos Llorente in defence. Rodri, Pedri, and Mikel Merino are set to occupy the midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alejandro Baena leading the attack.

    Ralf Rangnick has no injuries or suspensions to report. Alexander Schlager starts in goal behind a back four of Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, and Phillipp Mwene. Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, and Xaver Schlager are set to operate in midfield, with Nicolas Seiwald and Marko Arnautovic completing the projected XI.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    ESP
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    9/2
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5

    AUT
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    8/6
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5

    Spain have won three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Uruguay in the World Cup group stage, with Alejandro Baena scoring the only goal. Earlier in the tournament, they were dominant in a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Across the five games, Spain have scored nine goals and conceded two, keeping two clean sheets.

    Austria have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match ended 3-3 against Algeria in a dramatic group-stage finale. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Argentina but beat Jordan 3-1. Their two pre-tournament friendly wins, 1-0 against Tunisia and 1-0 against South Korea, round out a run that shows they can grind out results when needed.

    Head-to-Head Record

    ESP

    Last 3 matches

    AUT

    2

    Wins

    1

    Draw

    0

    Wins

    10

    Goals scored

    2
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/3
    Both teams scored
    2/3

    The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly in November 2009, when Spain won 5-1 in Vienna. Before that, Spain beat Austria 4-0 in a World Cup qualification match in September 2001. The only draw across the three recorded meetings was a 1-1 stalemate in October 2000, also in Vienna during the same qualification campaign. Spain have won twice and drawn once across those three fixtures, scoring ten goals to Austria's three.

    Standings

    Spain finished first in Group H, while Austria qualified from Group J in second place.

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