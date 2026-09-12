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Championship
team-logoSouthampton
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logoBristol City
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Southampton vs Bristol City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Southampton vs Bristol City
Southampton
Bristol City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Southampton vs Bristol City with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 7
St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Bristol City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Bristol City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Bristol City Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Eckert

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bristol City head coach Michael Skubala also has no confirmed lineup or fitness concerns listed at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

SOU

SOU - Form

WHU
L1-4
MIL
W5-1
BIR
D1-1
LIN
D1-1
SWA
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BRC

BRC - Form

MIL
L0-2
BIR
D2-2
POR
W2-1
PNE
W1-3
BUR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Southampton have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Championship win over Swansea City, and they also claimed a 5-1 victory against Millwall in that run. They drew 1-1 with both Lincoln City and Birmingham City, and their only defeat came in the Carabao Cup, a 1-4 loss to West Ham United. Across those five games, Southampton scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Bristol City have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-2 win at Burnley, and they also beat Preston North End 1-3 and Portsmouth 2-1 in that sequence. A 2-2 draw with Birmingham City and a 0-2 defeat to Millwall complete the five-game picture. City scored nine goals and conceded eight across those matches, with three straight Championship wins representing a clear run of form.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SouthamptonDrawBristol City
2
1
2
Championship
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
2
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
2
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
3
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
3
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Championship
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
2
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at St. Mary's Stadium in the Championship on April 21, 2026. Before that, Bristol City won 3-1 at home to Southampton in October 2025, a result that was also mirrored in an earlier fixture at Ashton Gate in February 2024. Southampton's last home win in this fixture came in November 2023, a 1-0 Championship victory.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
641196+313
W
W
D
L
W
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
632184+411
L
D
W
W
D
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
632174+311
D
L
W
W
D
5
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
632167-111
D
L
D
W
W
6
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
531185+310
W
D
W
L
W
7
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
531197+210
W
W
W
D
L
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
5302108+29
W
L
L
W
W
9
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
6303109+19
W
W
L
W
L
10
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
62318809
W
L
W
D
D
11
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
52211310+38
D
L
W
W
D
12
WatfordWatfordWAT
622267-18
W
L
L
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
6321147+77
W
D
D
W
W
14
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
61418807
L
D
D
W
D
15
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
6213910-17
D
W
W
L
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
17
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
520378-16
W
L
L
W
L
18
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
612379-25
L
L
D
L
W
19
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
512246-25
D
D
W
L
L
20
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
6042710-34
D
L
L
D
D
21
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
6114511-64
L
L
W
L
D
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
6033713-63
D
L
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
6105612-63
L
W
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Southampton are currently 13th while Bristol City sit 7th.

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