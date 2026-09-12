How to watch Southampton vs Bristol City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Bristol City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Bristol City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bristol City head coach Michael Skubala also has no confirmed lineup or fitness concerns listed at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Southampton have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Championship win over Swansea City, and they also claimed a 5-1 victory against Millwall in that run. They drew 1-1 with both Lincoln City and Birmingham City, and their only defeat came in the Carabao Cup, a 1-4 loss to West Ham United. Across those five games, Southampton scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Bristol City have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-2 win at Burnley, and they also beat Preston North End 1-3 and Portsmouth 2-1 in that sequence. A 2-2 draw with Birmingham City and a 0-2 defeat to Millwall complete the five-game picture. City scored nine goals and conceded eight across those matches, with three straight Championship wins representing a clear run of form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at St. Mary's Stadium in the Championship on April 21, 2026. Before that, Bristol City won 3-1 at home to Southampton in October 2025, a result that was also mirrored in an earlier fixture at Ashton Gate in February 2024. Southampton's last home win in this fixture came in November 2023, a 1-0 Championship victory.

Standings

In the Championship table, Southampton are currently 13th while Bristol City sit 7th.