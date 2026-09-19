How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Barcelona will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sevilla will be without Ruben Vargas through injury, while Luis Garcia has no suspension concerns ahead of the match. The home side's projected XI includes Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with a midfield built around Youssouf Fofana and Lucien Agoume, and Felix Correia and Lucas Stassin leading the attack.

Barcelona head into the fixture with four players sidelined: Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Jesse Bisiwu, and Joan Garcia all miss out through injury. With Garcia unavailable, Dominik Livakovic is named in the projected XI ahead of Wojciech Szczesny, starting behind a back line featuring Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Andreas Christensen, and Gerard Martin. Pedri, Rodri, and Dani Olmo form the midfield, with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Karim Adeyemi supporting in attack.

Form

Sevilla have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Deportivo de A Coruña, and they also beat Valencia 1-0 in that stretch. The defeat came against Atletico Madrid, who won 3-1 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán in late August.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 23 goals and conceding just four. Their most recent result was a 7-2 victory over Racing Santander, and they also registered a 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League and a 5-0 away win at Valencia. Flick's side have scored at least four goals in four of those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 5-2 Barcelona home win in LaLiga on 15 March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Sevilla one, with Barcelona scoring 17 goals and conceding nine in that period. Sevilla's only win in the run came in October 2025, when they beat Barcelona 4-1 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Standings

Barcelona currently lead LaLiga in first place, while Sevilla sit fifth in the table.