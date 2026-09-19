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LaLiga
team-logoSevilla
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
team-logoBarcelona
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Sevilla vs Barcelona: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Barcelona
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 7
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Barcelona will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sevilla vs Barcelona Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Formation
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
O. VlachodimosO. VlachodimosK. SalasK. SalasG. SuazoG. SuazoA. CastrinA. CastrinJ. IglesiasJ. IglesiasM. SierraM. SierraJ. GuridiJ. GuridiY. FofanaY. FofanaL. AgoumeL. AgoumeF. CorreiaF. Correiateam-logoR. UreW. SzczesnyW. SzczesnyE. GarciaE. GarciaG. MartinG. MartinP. CubarsiP. CubarsiX. EspartX. EspartPedriPedriRodriRodriA. GordonA. GordonL. YamalL. YamalF. LopezF. LopezRaphinhaRaphinha
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
Sevilla

Starting XI

Barcelona

Manager

  • L. Garcia
  • H. Flick

Sevilla will be without Ruben Vargas through injury, while Luis Garcia has no suspension concerns ahead of the match. The home side's projected XI includes Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with a midfield built around Youssouf Fofana and Lucien Agoume, and Felix Correia and Lucas Stassin leading the attack.

Barcelona head into the fixture with four players sidelined: Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Jesse Bisiwu, and Joan Garcia all miss out through injury. With Garcia unavailable, Dominik Livakovic is named in the projected XI ahead of Wojciech Szczesny, starting behind a back line featuring Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Andreas Christensen, and Gerard Martin. Pedri, Rodri, and Dani Olmo form the midfield, with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Karim Adeyemi supporting in attack.

Form

SEV

SEV - Form

ATH
W1-3
ATM
L1-3
ESP
D1-1
VAL
W1-0
COR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BAR

BAR - Form

RAY
W5-2
VAL
W0-5
FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
26/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sevilla have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Deportivo de A Coruña, and they also beat Valencia 1-0 in that stretch. The defeat came against Atletico Madrid, who won 3-1 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán in late August.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 23 goals and conceding just four. Their most recent result was a 7-2 victory over Racing Santander, and they also registered a 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League and a 5-0 away win at Valencia. Flick's side have scored at least four goals in four of those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SevillaDrawBarcelona
1
0
4
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
4
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
4
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
9Goals Scored17
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 5-2 Barcelona home win in LaLiga on 15 March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Sevilla one, with Barcelona scoring 17 goals and conceding nine in that period. Sevilla's only win in the run came in October 2025, when they beat Barcelona 4-1 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
6600286+2218
W
W
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
6501176+1115
W
W
L
W
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
650186+215
W
W
W
L
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
6411146+813
W
W
L
W
D
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
641196+313
W
W
D
L
W
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
6312116+510
L
L
W
W
D
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
623197+29
L
D
W
W
D
8
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
521276+17
D
W
W
L
L
9
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
10
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
62131116-57
L
W
L
W
L
11
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
62131015-57
W
L
W
L
D
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
6213611-57
L
W
D
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
6213512-77
L
L
L
W
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
61231011-15
W
L
L
L
D
15
LevanteLevanteLEV
512279-25
L
D
W
D
L
16
GetafeGetafeGET
612337-45
L
D
D
L
W
17
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
18
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
604236-34
D
D
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
6114210-84
W
L
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
6033311-83
L
D
D
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Barcelona currently lead LaLiga in first place, while Sevilla sit fifth in the table.

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