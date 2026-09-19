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How to watch Roma vs Inter with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Inter will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gasperini names a projected XI of: Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Soulé, Cristante, Lulli, Pisilli, Molina; Malen, Dybala. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Roma squad, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Inter will be without Djed Spence, Hakan Calhanoglu, and John Stones. Chivu's projected XI reads: J. Martinez; Akanji, Pavard, Bastoni; Diouf, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto, Barella, Zielinski; Esposito, Thuram. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Roma have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Torino in Serie A on September 14, with goals from Malen and Pisilli. Earlier in that run, they beat Fiorentina 4-0 and Lecce 4-0 in the league, and edged Atalanta 2-1 at the Olimpico. Their only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce in the Champions League on September 10. Across those five games, Roma scored 11 goals and conceded two.

Inter have won four and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match was a 5-3 win over Udinese on September 14, a result that followed a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on September 8. Prior to that, Inter beat Napoli 3-2 in a comeback from 2-0 down, won 1-0 at Cagliari, and defeated Monza 4-1. Inter scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a Serie A fixture on April 5, 2026, when Inter beat Roma 5-2 at San Siro. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Inter have won three and Roma two. Inter have scored 11 goals in those five games; Roma have scored five.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Roma are currently first and Inter second.