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Serie A
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoInter
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Roma vs Inter: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

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Roma vs Inter
Roma
Inter
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Roma vs Inter with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 5
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Inter will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Inter today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Inter Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
M. SvilarM. SvilarG. ManciniG. ManciniE. N'DickaE. N'DickaM. HermosoM. HermosoP. DybalaP. DybalaB. CristanteB. Cristanteteam-logoE. LulliM. KoneM. Koneteam-logoWesleyM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. MalenJ. MartinezJ. MartinezM. AkanjiM. AkanjiB. PavardB. PavardA. BastoniA. BastoniL. HenriqueL. HenriqueC. JonesC. JonesF. DimarcoF. DimarcoN. BarellaN. BarellaP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiL. MartinezL. MartinezM. ThuramM. Thuram
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • C. Chivu

Gasperini names a projected XI of: Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Soulé, Cristante, Lulli, Pisilli, Molina; Malen, Dybala. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Roma squad, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Inter will be without Djed Spence, Hakan Calhanoglu, and John Stones. Chivu's projected XI reads: J. Martinez; Akanji, Pavard, Bastoni; Diouf, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto, Barella, Zielinski; Esposito, Thuram. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

FIO
W4-0
LEC
W0-4
ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
INT

INT - Form

MON
W4-1
CGL
W0-1
NAP
W3-2
RMA
L2-1
UDI
W5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Torino in Serie A on September 14, with goals from Malen and Pisilli. Earlier in that run, they beat Fiorentina 4-0 and Lecce 4-0 in the league, and edged Atalanta 2-1 at the Olimpico. Their only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce in the Champions League on September 10. Across those five games, Roma scored 11 goals and conceded two.

Inter have won four and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match was a 5-3 win over Udinese on September 14, a result that followed a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on September 8. Prior to that, Inter beat Napoli 3-2 in a comeback from 2-0 down, won 1-0 at Cagliari, and defeated Monza 4-1. Inter scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawInter
1
0
4
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Inter badge
Inter
INT
4
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a Serie A fixture on April 5, 2026, when Inter beat Roma 5-2 at San Siro. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Inter have won three and Roma two. Inter have scored 11 goals in those five games; Roma have scored five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
4400121+1112
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
4400136+712
W
W
W
W
3
ComoComoCOM
431094+510
W
W
W
D
4
LazioLazioLAZ
431063+310
D
W
W
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
430142+29
W
W
L
W
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
422074+38
D
D
W
W
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
421174+37
D
W
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
421164+27
L
D
W
W
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
420265+16
W
L
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
42025506
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
420257-26
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
4112810-24
L
L
W
D
14
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
15
TorinoTorinoTOR
410347-33
L
W
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
17
BolognaBolognaBOL
401325-31
L
D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
401326-41
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
401328-61
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
4004411-70
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Roma are currently first and Inter second.

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