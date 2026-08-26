How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 1 26 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will kick-off at 26 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho names a projected XI featuring Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, and Marc Cucurella. Bernardo Silva and Federico Valverde line up in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham, with Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, and Thiago Pitarch are all absent through injury, while no suspensions are reported. For Real Sociedad, Pellegrino Matarazzo is set to deploy Alex Remiro in goal behind a defensive line of Sergio Gomez, Jon Martin, Jon Aramburu, and Igor Zubeldia. Takefusa Kubo, Yangel Herrera, Carlos Soler, and Luka Sucic operate in midfield, with Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal as the attacking outlets. Alvaro Odriozola is the only confirmed absentee for the visitors through injury, with no suspensions listed. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 LaLiga win at Espanyol on August 22, and they also recorded a 0-3 victory over Schalke 04 in a pre-season friendly. Across the five matches, they drew 2-2 with Fiorentina in their only dropped result. Real Sociedad's recent run is a stark contrast. They have lost all five of their last matches, conceding ten goals and scoring three across that stretch. Their most recent defeat was a 1-0 LaLiga loss to Real Betis on August 21, and they also fell 3-1 to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly. Two further losses to FC Koeln — 2-1 and 2-0 — and a 2-1 defeat to Toulouse complete a run of five consecutive defeats heading into this trip to Madrid.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on February 14, 2026, when Real Madrid won 4-1. Before that, Real Sociedad claimed a 1-2 home victory over Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in September 2025. Across the last five meetings — which span LaLiga and the Copa del Rey — Real Madrid have won three times, with one draw and one win for Real Sociedad. The Copa del Rey tie at the Bernabeu in April 2025 produced the most goals, ending 4-4.

Standings

In the early LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit seventh after the opening round of fixtures, while Real Sociedad are placed 19th.