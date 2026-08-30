How to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 3 30 Aug 2026 - 11:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Malaga will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 16:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho has a significant number of absentees to manage ahead of this fixture. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Endrick, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all listed as injured, leaving the squad stretched across several positions. The projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras in defence, and Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde in midfield. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Arda Guler complete the projected starting lineup. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

For Malaga, Juan Funes is without Moussa Diarra, Fernando Calero, Diego Murillo, and Aaron Ochoa through injury, and there are no suspensions listed. The projected XI features Alfonso Herrero in goal, with Einar Galilea, Rafita, Carlos Puga, and Angel Recio in defence, and a midfield and attack built around Juan Cruz, Joaquin Munoz, Dani Lorenzo, Izan Merino, Carlos Dotor, and Chupe. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Madrid head into this match with five wins from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 4-1 LaLiga victory over Real Sociedad on August 26, and before that they beat Espanyol 2-1 away in the league on August 22. The run also includes three pre-season wins: 3-0 against Schalke 04, 1-0 against Deportivo de A Coruna, and 2-1 against Ferencvaros. Real Madrid have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five matches, and they have not dropped a single game during the sequence.

Malaga's recent form tells a different story. They have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 LaLiga draw with Deportivo de A Coruna on August 24, and prior to that they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in their league opener. Pre-season results included a 2-2 draw with Fulham and a 4-2 win over Al-Arabi, though a 2-1 defeat to AD Ceuta FC also featured. Malaga have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in LaLiga on April 15, 2018, when Real Madrid won 2-1 away at Malaga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Real Madrid hold four wins to Malaga's none, with one match ending in a draw. Real Madrid won 3-2 at home on November 25, 2017, beat Malaga 2-0 away on May 21, 2017, and won 2-1 at home on January 21, 2017. The only match without a Real Madrid win was a 1-1 draw at Malaga on February 21, 2016.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently sit third, while Malaga are placed 16th.