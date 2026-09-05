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Championship
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
Loftus Road
team-logoMiddlesbrough
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Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough
Queens Park Rangers
Middlesbrough
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

paramountplus.com

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

viaplay.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 5
Loftus Road

Today's game between Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough Probable lineups

Queens Park Rangers crest
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
Formation
Middlesbrough crest
Middlesbrough
MID
Middlesbrough crest
Middlesbrough
MID

Manager

  • J. Stephan

QPR are managed by Julien Stephan for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg also has no confirmed absentees listed at this point. As with QPR, no probable lineup is currently available, and updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

QPR

QPR - Form

MIL
L1-1
POR
W1-3
BOL
D0-0
BLB
W1-2
CAC
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MID

MID - Form

LIN
W2-1
BLB
L2-1
DON
W1-3
WBA
W3-1
BUR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

QPR go into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Championship victory over Cardiff City on September 2, a result that extended their positive run at home. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Portsmouth 3-1 away and Blackburn Rovers 1-2 on the road, while a goalless draw at Bolton represented their only dropped points in the league. Their sole defeat came in the Carabao Cup against Millwall, ending 1-1 before a penalty shootout exit. Across those five matches, QPR scored seven goals and conceded four.

Middlesbrough's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Championship on September 2. Before that, they beat West Brom 3-1 in the league and saw off Doncaster Rovers 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. A 2-1 loss to Blackburn interrupted their momentum in August, though they responded with a 2-1 win over Lincoln City. Boro scored eight goals across those five games and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Queens Park RangersDrawMiddlesbrough
0
0
5
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
4
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
4
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
FT
3Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on March 8, 2026, when Middlesbrough won 4-0 at Loftus Road in the Championship, a result that underlined their dominance in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Middlesbrough have won four and QPR one, with the R's only victory coming in a game not reflected in the current dataset. In total across the five listed fixtures, Middlesbrough have scored 14 goals to QPR's two, a record that illustrates the scale of the challenge facing the home side.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
431071+610
W
W
D
W
2
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
431073+410
W
W
D
W
3
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
431063+310
D
W
W
W
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
4211118+37
L
W
W
D
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
421175+27
D
W
L
W
6
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
421176+17
W
W
D
L
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
421176+17
D
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
413054+16
D
W
D
D
9
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
413054+16
W
D
D
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
420268-26
L
L
W
W
11
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
412164+25
W
L
D
D
12
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
412187+15
W
D
L
D
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
41215505
D
L
W
D
14
WatfordWatfordWAT
412145-15
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
411245-14
L
L
D
W
16
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
411257-24
W
L
D
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
411235-24
D
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
4211105+53
D
W
W
L
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
403167-13
L
D
D
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
410357-23
L
W
L
L
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
410358-33
L
L
W
L
22
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
410349-53
W
L
L
L
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
4022510-52
D
L
L
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
400439-60
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Queens Park Rangers currently sit in second place, while Middlesbrough are fifth.

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