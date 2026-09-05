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How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Loftus Road

Today's game between Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

QPR are managed by Julien Stephan for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg also has no confirmed absentees listed at this point. As with QPR, no probable lineup is currently available, and updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

QPR go into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Championship victory over Cardiff City on September 2, a result that extended their positive run at home. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Portsmouth 3-1 away and Blackburn Rovers 1-2 on the road, while a goalless draw at Bolton represented their only dropped points in the league. Their sole defeat came in the Carabao Cup against Millwall, ending 1-1 before a penalty shootout exit. Across those five matches, QPR scored seven goals and conceded four.

Middlesbrough's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Championship on September 2. Before that, they beat West Brom 3-1 in the league and saw off Doncaster Rovers 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. A 2-1 loss to Blackburn interrupted their momentum in August, though they responded with a 2-1 win over Lincoln City. Boro scored eight goals across those five games and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on March 8, 2026, when Middlesbrough won 4-0 at Loftus Road in the Championship, a result that underlined their dominance in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Middlesbrough have won four and QPR one, with the R's only victory coming in a game not reflected in the current dataset. In total across the five listed fixtures, Middlesbrough have scored 14 goals to QPR's two, a record that illustrates the scale of the challenge facing the home side.

Standings

In the Championship table, Queens Park Rangers currently sit in second place, while Middlesbrough are fifth.