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Champions League
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Philips Stadion
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
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PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
PSV Eindhoven
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Formation
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
4-1-4-1
M. KovarM. KovarA. ObispoA. ObispoF. KosticF. KosticS. DestS. DestL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaR. van BommelR. van BommelG. TilG. TilN. FernandezN. FernandezK. SanoK. SanoI. PerisicI. PerisicR. PepiR. PepiD. RiznykD. RiznykM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoP. HenriqueP. HenriqueV. TobiasV. TobiasV. BondarV. BondarNewertonNewertonO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoY. NazarynaY. NazarynaA. SantanaA. SantanaM. GomesM. GomesKaua EliasKaua Elias
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven

Starting XI

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manager

  • P. Bosz
  • A. Turan

Peter Bosz is expected to name a strong PSV side, with Matej Kovar in goal behind a back line featuring Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic, Sergino Dest, and Lutsharel Geertruida. Ruben van Bommel, Guus Til, and Noah Fernandez are projected to line up in midfield, with Kodai Sano, Ivan Perisic, and Ricardo Pepi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan is set to deploy Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with a back four of Mykola Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique, Vinicius Tobias, and Valeriy Bondar. Newerton, Oleg Ocheretko, and Yegor Nazaryna are named in midfield, with Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, and Kaua Elias forming the projected attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

PSV

PSV - Form

SIT
D2-2
EXC
W1-2
GRO
W5-1
UTR
W1-6
AJX
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SHK

SHK - Form

KUD
W5-1
EPI
W0-2
KHA
W0-1
POL
L0-2
KAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSV have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Ajax in the Eredivisie, a performance that confirmed their position as the form team in the Dutch top flight. Earlier in the campaign they put six past FC Utrecht and five past FC Groningen, demonstrating consistent attacking output. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in August.

Shakhtar have won three and lost one of their last five, with one result unavailable for goal total calculation. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Karpaty in the Ukrainian Premier League, following a 2-0 home defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr. They beat FC Kharkiv and Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi in successive away fixtures before that loss, and opened the run with a 5-1 victory over Kudrivka.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PSV EindhovenDrawShakhtar Donetsk
1
0
0
Champions League
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in this dataset came in the Champions League on November 27, 2024, when PSV Eindhoven beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 at home. That result is the sole head-to-head reference available, making it difficult to draw broader historical patterns from the data provided.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, both PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk are placed seventh in the table.

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