How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Peter Bosz is expected to name a strong PSV side, with Matej Kovar in goal behind a back line featuring Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic, Sergino Dest, and Lutsharel Geertruida. Ruben van Bommel, Guus Til, and Noah Fernandez are projected to line up in midfield, with Kodai Sano, Ivan Perisic, and Ricardo Pepi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan is set to deploy Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with a back four of Mykola Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique, Vinicius Tobias, and Valeriy Bondar. Newerton, Oleg Ocheretko, and Yegor Nazaryna are named in midfield, with Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, and Kaua Elias forming the projected attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

PSV have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Ajax in the Eredivisie, a performance that confirmed their position as the form team in the Dutch top flight. Earlier in the campaign they put six past FC Utrecht and five past FC Groningen, demonstrating consistent attacking output. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in August.

Shakhtar have won three and lost one of their last five, with one result unavailable for goal total calculation. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Karpaty in the Ukrainian Premier League, following a 2-0 home defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr. They beat FC Kharkiv and Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi in successive away fixtures before that loss, and opened the run with a 5-1 victory over Kudrivka.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in this dataset came in the Champions League on November 27, 2024, when PSV Eindhoven beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 at home. That result is the sole head-to-head reference available, making it difficult to draw broader historical patterns from the data provided.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, both PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk are placed seventh in the table.