How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:05 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will kick off at 4 Sept 2026, 20:05.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is without goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and forward Desire Doue through injury, while left-back Nuno Mendes serves a suspension. The projected XI features Lucas Chevalier in goal, with Marquinhos and Willian Pacho at centre-back, Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Beraldo in the fullback positions, and a midfield built around Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Warren Zaire-Emery. Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are named in attack.

Monaco travel to Paris without Folarin Balogun, Ansu Fati, Mohammed Salisu, and Paul Pogba, all of whom are listed as injured. Filipe Luis's projected XI has Lukas Hradecky in goal, Eric Dier partnering Flavio Nazinho and Sadibou Sane in defence, with Vanderson at right-back. Lamine Camara and Denis Zakaria anchor the midfield alongside Aleksandr Golovin, with Stanis Idumbo, Mamadou Coulibaly, and Paris Brunner in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG have taken two points from their last two Ligue 1 matches, drawing 2-2 with both Lille and Rennes. Their only win in the last five came against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, a 2-1 victory, and they were beaten 1-0 by Lens in the Super Cup before that. Across five matches, PSG have scored eight goals and conceded six, with no clean sheets in that run.

Monaco arrive in far better shape. They have won four of their last five matches, with their sole defeat a 2-0 friendly loss to Coventry City in pre-season. In competitive football, they beat Marseille 2-0 in Ligue 1, won both legs of their Conference League qualification tie against Gornik Zabrze — 2-3 away and 4-1 at home — and edged Le Havre 1-0 on the road. Monaco have scored ten goals and conceded two across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in Ligue 1 on March 6, 2026, with Monaco winning 3-1 at the Parc des Princes. Before that, the clubs met twice in the Champions League in February 2026, with PSG winning 3-2 at Monaco and the sides drawing 2-2 in Paris. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monaco have won two, PSG have won two, and one match ended level, with Monaco scoring ten goals to PSG's eleven.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Monaco currently sit top of the table, while PSG are in 11th place.