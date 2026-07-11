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How to watch Norway vs England with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Norway and England will kick-off at 11 Jul 2026, 22:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs England todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Norway vs England Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- S. Solbakken
- T. Tuchel
Injuries and Suspensions
Staale Solbakken has a clean bill of health to report for Norway, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the camp ahead of the quarter-final. His projected XI features Oerjan Nyland in goal, a back four of Kristoffer Ajer, David Wolfe, Julian Ryerson and Torbjoern Heggem, with Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard and Patrick Berg in midfield, and Erling Haaland, Alexander Soerloth and Antonio Nusa leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.
Thomas Tuchel faces a more complicated picture with England. Declan Rice has missed two successive training sessions due to a sickness bug that has spread through the squad, and his participation is in serious doubt. Jarell Quansah serves a suspension, while Jordan Henderson is listed as injured. Tuchel's projected XI shows Jordan Pickford in goal, Djed Spence, Nico O'Reilly, Ezri Konsa and Daniel Burn in defence, with Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice in midfield — though Rice's fitness remains uncertain — and Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon in attack.
Form
Norway head into the quarter-final with four wins from their last five World Cup matches. Their only defeat came against France, who beat them 4-1 in the group stage. They recovered to beat Senegal 3-2 and Ivory Coast 1-2 before eliminating Brazil 1-2 in the round of 16. Across those five matches, Norway have scored 10 goals and conceded 10. Their most recent performances suggest a tightening defensive structure despite the aggregate numbers.
England have been the more consistent side, winning four and drawing one of their last five. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage. They beat Croatia 4-2, Panama 2-0, DR Congo 2-1, and Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16. England have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures and conceded five, with their attack showing no signs of slowing.
Head-to-Head Record
The two nations have met just twice in recent history, and England won both matches. The most recent fixture was a friendly in September 2014, when England beat Norway 1-0 at home. Before that, Norway hosted England in May 2012 and again lost 1-0. Neither meeting carried competitive stakes.
Standings
Norway finished second in Group I to reach the knockout rounds, while England topped Group L.