New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The NFL reaches its ultimate finale on February 8, 2026, as the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots converge on Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, for Super Bowl LX. This championship encounter, it represents far more than a simple title game; it is a historical rematch of the legendary Super Bowl XLIX and a showcase of two of the most improbable franchise turnarounds in the history of the sport.

The journey of the 2025 New England Patriots to Super Bowl LX is a narrative of a seemingly overnight rebuild. After enduring consecutive 4-13 seasons in 2023 and 2024, the franchise initiated a radical overhaul that culminated in a 14-3 regular-season record and the AFC's second seed following the hiring of head coach Mike Vrabel. This ten-win improvement represents a tie for the largest single-season turnaround in NFL history. Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker and experienced leader, provided the stabilizing force necessary to transition the team from the post-Bill Belichick era into a franchise with a championship window.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks enter Super Bowl LX as the NFC's top seed, after finishing the regular season with a franchise-best 14-3 record. The organization’s transformation was orchestrated by second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, whose defensive architecture and cultural overhaul turned a team that had missed the playoffs for two years into a Super Bowl favorite. Seattle led the NFL with a +191 point differential, winning eight games by double digits, including five by more than 20 points.

NBC is set to serve as the primary home for Super Bowl LX in the United States. The production is expected to be the most technologically advanced in the network's history, featuring extensive pre-game coverage starting at 12:00 p.m. ET and continuing through the official kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will be distributed across multiple platforms within the NBCUniversal portfolio to ensure maximum accessibility. While the traditional television broadcast remains the centerpiece, the digital integration with Peacock provides a secondary stream for the growing number of cord-cutting households.

The halftime show, featuring Puerto Rican global icon Bad Bunny, is projected to begin between 8:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET. For international viewers, this often serves as the peak of the overnight broadcast. The game is expected to conclude at approximately 10:00 p.m. ET, though overtime or lengthy officiating reviews could extend the duration toward the four-hour mark.

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

NFL Playoffs Levi's Stadium

Team news & squads

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks lineups NE - Line up Substitutes SEA - Line up Substitutes

New England Patriots team news

Player Position Injury Status Drake Maye QB Shoulder Questionable Robert Spillane LB Ankle Questionable Harold Landry III LB Knee Questionable Mack Hollins WR Abdomen Questionable Thayer Munford Jr. OT Knee/Illness Questionable

Seattle Seahawks team news and injuries

Player Position Injury Status Amari Kight OT Knee Doubtful Robbie Ouzts FB Neck Questionable Brady Russell TE Hand Questionable Charles Cross OT Foot Probable Sam Darnold QB Oblique Probable

Form

NE - Form All Denver Broncos 7 - 10 New England Patriots W

New England Patriots 28 - 16 Houston Texans W

New England Patriots 16 - 3 Los Angeles Chargers W

New England Patriots 38 - 10 Miami Dolphins W

New York Jets 10 - 42 New England Patriots W SEA - Form All Seattle Seahawks 31 - 27 Los Angeles Rams W

Seattle Seahawks 41 - 6 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 3 - 13 Seattle Seahawks W

Carolina Panthers 10 - 27 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 38 - 37 Los Angeles Rams W

Head-to-Head Record

NE Last 5 matches SEA 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins New England Patriots 20 - 23 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 35 - 30 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 24 - 31 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 24 - 28 New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks 24 - 23 New England Patriots

