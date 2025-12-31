How to watch today's Mozambique vs Cameroon AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Mozambique vs Cameroon live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|U.S.
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|UK
|4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming
|Canada
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|Australia
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|UAE
|beIN SPORTS
|India
|FanCode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Mozambique vs Cameroon kick-off time
Team news & squads
Mozambique Latest News
Unless there are late fitness setbacks, coach Chiquinho Conde is expected to maintain continuity by naming an unchanged lineup from the last match.
Cameroon Latest News
Cameroon also emerged from their previous outing without any new injury concerns, and Pagou is set to place his trust in much the same group that performed in Agadir. Bryan Mbeumo, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, and goalscorer EttaEyong are all tipped to retain their spots in the starting XI.