Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoMozambique
Stade Adrar
team-logoCameroon
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Mozambique vs Cameroon AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mozambique and Cameroon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Mozambique vs Cameroon live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mozambique vs Cameroon kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. F
Stade Adrar

Team news & squads

Mozambique vs Cameroon Probable lineups

MozambiqueHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCMR
1
Ernan
17
Mexer
5
B. Langa
15
Reinildo
23
D. Calila
10
G. Catamo
16
A. Amade
7
E. Pelembe
19
Witi
21
Guima
9
F. Bangal
16
D. Epassy
3
C. Malone
17
S. Kotto
5
N. Tolo
25
E. Ebimbe
13
D. Yongwa
24
C. Baleba
10
B. Mbeumo
14
D. Namaso
15
A. Avom
26
C. Kofane

3-4-2-1

CMRAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Chiquinho Conde

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Pagou

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Mozambique Latest News

Unless there are late fitness setbacks,  coach Chiquinho Conde is expected to maintain continuity by naming an unchanged lineup from the last match.

Cameroon Latest News

Cameroon also emerged from their previous outing without any new injury concerns, and Pagou is set to place his trust in much the same group that performed in Agadir. Bryan Mbeumo, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, and goalscorer EttaEyong are all tipped to retain their spots in the starting XI.

Form

MOZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CMR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MOZ

Last 4 matches

CMR

0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Useful links

0