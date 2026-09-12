How to watch Middlesbrough vs Norwich City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Norwich City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Norwich City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg has provided no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of the fixture, with the club's probable lineup yet to be announced. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Norwich City boss Philippe Clement is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be made available as the match approaches.

Form

Middlesbrough head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, though that came after consecutive Championship wins over QPR, away, and West Brom at home by a score of 3-1. The draw came at Burnley, finishing 1-1. Middlesbrough scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games, with their domestic form the stronger indicator of their current level.

Norwich have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss at Stoke City in the Championship. Clement's side beat Birmingham City 2-1 in their most recent league game and put four past Burnley in a 4-1 win at the end of August. They also won 3-1 at Sheffield United. Across the five matches, Norwich scored eleven goals and conceded four, a return that reflects a team in confident form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 Middlesbrough win at the Riverside Stadium in January 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Middlesbrough have won three times to Norwich's one, with one draw. The most notable result in that run was a 3-3 draw at Carrow Road in October 2024.

Standings

In the Championship table, Middlesbrough currently sit sixth while Norwich City are ninth.