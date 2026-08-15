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Championship
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Riverside Stadium
team-logoLincoln City
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Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City
Middlesbrough
Lincoln City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Lincoln City will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City Probable lineups

Middlesbrough crest
Middlesbrough
MID
Formation
Lincoln City crest
Lincoln City
LIN
Lincoln City crest
Lincoln City
LIN

Manager

  • K. Hellberg

Middlesbrough are managed by Kim Hellberg, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lincoln City head coach Chris Cohen also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions reported and no projected XI released. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

MID

MID - Form

HUL
L1-0
CEL
D1-1
HUD
L1-3
ESP
D3-3
WRE
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIN

LIN - Form

STE
D2-2
DON
W0-2
WYC
W4-3
PVL
W0-2
DER
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Middlesbrough's last five results span pre-season and cup action, producing one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Wrexham on August 7. Before that, Boro drew 3-3 with Espanyol in a friendly and fell 3-1 to Huddersfield Town. Their last competitive league result was a 1-0 defeat to Hull City in the Championship on May 23, meaning they head into this fixture without a league win from their final game of last season.

Lincoln's form picture looks considerably stronger across their last five matches. Cohen's side won four and drew one, scoring nine goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Derby County on August 8. In League One, they closed the previous season with back-to-back away wins, including a 4-3 victory at Wycombe Wanderers and a 2-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Middlesbrough and Lincoln City is available for recent meetings. This article will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
10102201
D
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
10102201
D
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
4
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
6
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
7
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
8
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
9
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
10
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
11
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
13
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
14
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
15
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
16
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
17
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
18
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
19
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
21
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
22
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Lincoln City sit ninth and Middlesbrough are tenth at this early stage of the season.

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