How to watch Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Lincoln City will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough are managed by Kim Hellberg, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lincoln City head coach Chris Cohen also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions reported and no projected XI released. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

Middlesbrough's last five results span pre-season and cup action, producing one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Wrexham on August 7. Before that, Boro drew 3-3 with Espanyol in a friendly and fell 3-1 to Huddersfield Town. Their last competitive league result was a 1-0 defeat to Hull City in the Championship on May 23, meaning they head into this fixture without a league win from their final game of last season.

Lincoln's form picture looks considerably stronger across their last five matches. Cohen's side won four and drew one, scoring nine goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Derby County on August 8. In League One, they closed the previous season with back-to-back away wins, including a 4-3 victory at Wycombe Wanderers and a 2-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Middlesbrough and Lincoln City is available for recent meetings. This article will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

In the Championship table, Lincoln City sit ninth and Middlesbrough are tenth at this early stage of the season.