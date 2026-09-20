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How to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bruno Genesio is without Tochukwu Nnadi and Geoffrey Kondogbia through injury for the home side, with no suspensions reported. Marseille's projected XI is expected to line up as: De Lange; Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Emerson; Weah, Gomes, Paixao, Harit, Abdelli; Hoejbjerg, Gouiri.

Luis Enrique has a clean bill of health for PSG, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the squad. The visitors' projected XI reads: Safonov; Pacho, Marquinhos, Zaire-Emery, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ferran Torres, Kvaratskhelia. Any updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Marseille arrive at this fixture in the worst run of form of the two sides, having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions — a 4-0 win over Strasbourg on August 21. Since then, they have lost to Monaco, Paris FC, Rennes, and Besiktas, conceding seven goals across those four defeats. Their most recent result was a 4-1 loss to Besiktas in the Europa League on September 17. Across the last five matches, Marseille scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

PSG's recent record reads two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most convincing display was a 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava on September 9, while their only loss came in a 1-2 Ligue 1 defeat to Monaco on September 4. PSG have scored eleven goals and conceded six across the five-match run, with draws against Lille and Rennes reflecting an inconsistency that will concern Luis Enrique ahead of this trip.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 5-0 PSG win at the Parc des Princes in February 2026, a result that underlines the gap between the clubs in recent seasons. Before that, Marseille defeated PSG 1-0 at the Vélodrome in September 2025 — the last time this fixture was played at this venue. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSG hold the stronger record with three wins to Marseille's one, with one draw, and have outscored their rivals by a significant margin.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Marseille sit 13th and PSG 7th — both clubs well below where they would expect to be at this stage of the season, which adds genuine pressure to a fixture that rarely needs any additional stakes.