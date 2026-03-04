At this stage of the season, every point becomes critical in the title conversation as Manchester City look to close the gap on Premier League leaders, Arsenal.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest kicks off on 4 Mar 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

It took grit and patience, but Pep Guardiola’s side walked away from Leeds United with a 1–0 win at the weekend, Antoine Semenyo delivering the decisive strike. That result stretched their streak to six straight victories, eight wins in their last nine, and whispers are growing that City might be piecing together another trademark late-season surge. Still, not everyone is convinced, the cracks that have shown this year aren’t quite the hallmarks of their previous title runs.

What’s undeniable, though, is the impact of January’s arrivals. Marc Guehi has added steel at the back, while Semenyo’s five goals in ten appearances have given City a cutting edge in tight contests.

On the other side, Forest find themselves glancing nervously over their shoulder. Vítor Pereira’s men are perched just above the relegation zone, staring down a tense final ten games. Three straight defeats and only one win in their last seven across all competitions have left survival looking like a battle rather than a certainty.

Key stats & injury news

The Sky Blues’ fans are keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland’s fitness, with Guardiola reassuring that the issue which kept him out against Leeds isn’t a knee problem and is believed to be minor. Even so, his availability for Wednesday remains uncertain.

There are other concerns too, Nico O’Reilly is battling an ankle knock, while Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic continue their longer spells on the sidelines.

Across the pitch, Stefan Ortega edges closer to recovery from a lower-leg setback but won’t be ready in time to face his former club. Chris Wood is also ruled out with a knee injury that’s likely to keep him sidelined until April.

Further absences include John Victor and Nicolo Savona, both expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Willy Boly’s knee problem leaves his return date unclear.

Manchester City have won four of their last five Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest (L1), winning 2-1 earlier this season at the City Ground.

