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How to watch Liverpool vs Wrexham with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 29 Jul 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Liverpool and Wrexham will kick-off at 30 Jul 2026, 00:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. For Liverpool, Andoni Iraola has flagged defensive concerns after Joe Gomez picked up an injury in the 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland, while summer signing Jeremy Jacquet is also working toward his first appearance for the club. Full squad details for both teams will be updated closer to kick-off.

Form

Liverpool head into this match with a mixed recent record, going W1 D2 L2 across their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on July 25. Before that, they drew 1-1 with both Brentford and Chelsea in their final Premier League matches of 2025/26, and lost 4-2 to Aston Villa and 3-2 to Manchester United. Across those five games, Liverpool scored 11 goals and conceded 11, a balance that Iraola will want to address.

Wraxham's recent form makes for better reading. They carry a W2 D2 L1 record from their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Coventry City in the Championship back in April. Their pre-season form has been strong: a goalless draw with Wisla Krakow was followed by a 1-0 win over Manchester United on July 18 and a 3-2 victory against Leeds United on July 25.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Club Friendlies Wrexham WRE 2 Liverpool LIV 3 FT 3 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

Liverpool and Wrexham have only one meeting in the available head-to-head record. The sides met in a Club Friendly on July 7, 2007, with Liverpool winning 3-2 at Wrexham's ground. This fixture at Yankee Stadium is a rare encounter between the two clubs.