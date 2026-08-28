How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is without a number of players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Vitezslav Jaros, Stefan Bajcetic, Giovanni Leoni, and Federico Chiesa are all listed as injured. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI includes Alisson Becker, Jeremy Jacquet, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Victor Munoz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, and Alexander Isak, though Gakpo's involvement remains uncertain given the ongoing transfer speculation around him.

For Nottingham Forest, Oliver Glasner has Ryan Yates and Nicolo Savona unavailable through injury, with no suspensions affecting his squad. The projected XI lines up as: Matz Sels, Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic, Ousmane Diomande, Dan Ndoye, Neco Williams, Ibrahim Sangare, James McAtee, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ola Aina, and Igor Jesus. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Liverpool's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two defeats across all competitions. Their only competitive result in that run came in the Premier League opener, a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on August 23. Prior to that, they split two friendlies against Como with a 0-0 draw and a 2-0 win, before losing 2-3 to Monaco and 2-4 to Leeds United in pre-season. Liverpool scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded ten, reflecting an inconsistency in defensive shape that Iraola will want to address.

Nottingham Forest's recent form makes for difficult reading. Their last five matches produced two wins and three losses. Both wins came in pre-season friendlies, a 2-0 result against Brest and a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Since the season began in earnest, Forest have been beaten 0-1 by Leeds United in the Premier League on August 22 and then 0-2 by the same opponents in the Carabao Cup three days later. They also lost 0-1 to Barcelona in a pre-season friendly. Forest have scored four goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Forest hosted Liverpool at the City Ground and lost 0-1 in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool won 0-3 at Anfield in November 2025, which stands as the heaviest defeat in this five-match run. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Liverpool have won three and drawn one, with Forest claiming a single victory, a 0-1 win at Anfield in September 2024.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Liverpool sit 10th while Nottingham Forest are 15th after the opening fixtures of the 2026/27 season.