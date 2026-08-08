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How to watch Liverpool vs Monaco with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Liverpool and Monaco will kick-off at 9 Aug 2026, 14:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Monaco todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Liverpool's squad picture remains in flux as the transfer window stays open, with the club still working on incoming business. Monaco head into the match with questions in attack unresolved — Folarin Balogun's future is unclear and Maghnes Akliouche has already departed for PSG. No probable lineups, injury lists, or suspension updates have been confirmed for either team. Further details will be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Liverpool have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 pre-season defeat to Leeds United on August 2. Before that, the Reds beat Wrexham 1-0 and Sunderland 4-2 in friendly action. Their final two Premier League fixtures of last season brought a 1-1 draw with Brentford and a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa. Liverpool scored 10 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches.
Monaco share an identical W-D-L record across their last five outings — two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Getafe on August 6. They drew 2-2 with Cercle Brugge, lost 2-0 to Sporting CP, and beat St Priest 5-2 in pre-season. Their last competitive result was a 5-4 Ligue 1 defeat to Strasbourg in May. Monaco also scored 10 goals and conceded 11 across the five matches, with their pre-season showings reflecting both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Liverpool and Monaco have met twice in recorded head-to-head fixtures, both during the 2004-05 Champions League group stage. Monaco won the first encounter 1-0 at home on November 23, 2004. Liverpool claimed the reverse fixture 2-0 at Anfield on September 15, 2004. Each side won one of the two meetings.