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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoFulham
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Liverpool vs Fulham: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Fulham
Liverpool
Fulham
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Fulham will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Fulham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerJ. JacquetJ. JacquetV. van DijkV. van DijkK. TsimikasK. TsimikasR. AraujoR. AraujoV. MunozV. MunozD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterR. NgumohaR. NgumohaF. WirtzF. WirtzA. IsakA. IsakB. LenoB. LenoA. RobinsonA. RobinsonT. CastagneT. CastagneC. BasseyC. BasseyD. AffengruberD. AffengruberO. BobbO. BobbS. CharlesS. CharlesJ. KingJ. KingS. BergeS. BergeA. IwobiA. IwobiG. GarciaG. Garcia
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Fulham

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • A. Arbeloa

Andoni Iraola is without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, and Federico Chiesa through injury. Cody Gakpo is also a doubt after picking up an adductor problem and cannot be guaranteed fit. Liverpool's projected XI is: Alisson Becker; Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ronald Araujo; Victor Munoz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz; Alexander Isak.

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa names his squad without Tom Cairney, who is listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Fulham's projected XI is: Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen; Alex Iwobi, Shea Charles, Joshua King, Sander Berge; Cesar Palacios, Gonzalo Garcia. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

COM
W2-0
NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FUL

FUL - Form

VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
WIM
W3-0
SUN
L1-0
CRY
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Liverpool have recorded three wins, one draw, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions, though their most recent Premier League outing — a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest — highlighted defensive vulnerabilities at Anfield. They beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on the road before defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Liverpool have scored nine goals and conceded six, reflecting a side capable of producing going forward but not yet reliable at the back.

Fulham have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Crystal Palace, and they also fell to Chelsea 2-3 and Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League. Their sole win came in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon. Fulham have scored seven goals across those five fixtures but conceded nine, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last four games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawFulham
2
2
1
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
11Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won two, Fulham have won one, and two matches have ended level. The five meetings have produced 19 goals in total, with neither side able to establish prolonged dominance in recent encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Liverpool currently sit sixth while Fulham are 19th.

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