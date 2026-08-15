How to watch Liverpool vs Como with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 06:30

Today's game between Liverpool and Como will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 11:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Liverpool have no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. The same applies to Como, with no coach, squad, or fitness information currently on record. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their preparations.

Form

Liverpool head into this game with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Monaco in a Club Friendly on August 9. Before that, they fell 2-4 to Leeds United, also in pre-season. Their positive results came against Wrexham, a narrow 1-0 win, and Sunderland, a 4-2 victory. Across those five games, Liverpool scored 10 goals and conceded 10.

Como have won three of their last five, with one draw and one loss. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on August 12. They beat Famalicao 3-2 and drew 2-2 with Paris FC in earlier pre-season outings, while their Serie A campaign closed with back-to-back wins over Cremonese and Parma. Across those five matches, Como scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Liverpool and Como across recent meetings. This article will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.