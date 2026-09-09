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Champions League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Atletico Madrid
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
A. BeckerA. BeckerJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. AraujoR. AraujoV. van DijkV. van DijkM. KerkezM. KerkezD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiC. GakpoC. GakpoR. GravenberchR. GravenberchB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzA. IsakA. IsakJ. OblakJ. OblakD. HanckoD. HanckoM. PubillM. PubillM. LlorenteM. LlorenteA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoM. HjulmandM. HjulmandG. SimeoneG. SimeoneP. BarriosP. BarriosA. LookmanA. LookmanA. BaenaA. BaenaJ. AlvarezJ. Alvarez
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • D. Simeone

Andoni Iraola is without four players for the Anfield opener, with Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni all listed as injured. If the projected XI holds, Alisson Becker starts in goal behind a back four of Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez, with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak expected to lead the attack alongside Bradley Barcola.

Diego Simeone has a near-fully fit squad available, with Alexander Soerloth the only player listed as injured. Arnau Ortiz is suspended and will miss the match. Julian Alvarez is set to start up front, with the projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal and Ademola Lookman and Alejandro Baena supporting in attack.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

COM
D0-0
COM
W2-0
NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATM

ATM - Form

OM
W1-2
MAL
W2-0
VIL
D2-2
SEV
W1-3
ATH
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Liverpool have recorded one win and two draws from their last three competitive matches, with no losses, scoring six goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on September 4. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in consecutive league fixtures, showing attacking output but also defensive vulnerability.

Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive outings. Their most recent match was a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on September 5, which followed a 3-1 away win over Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal earlier in the La Liga season.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawAtletico Madrid
3
0
2
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
3
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
9Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on September 17, 2025, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield. Across the last five Champions League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Atletico Madrid have won two, with both sides demonstrating a tendency to produce high-scoring matches in this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
6
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
7
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
7
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
7
RomaRomaROM
00000000
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
7
LensLensRCL
00000000
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
7
ComoComoCOM
00000000
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
7
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
7
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
7
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
7
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
7
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
7
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
7
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
7
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
31
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
32
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
34
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
35
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
36
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid enter Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase level on position, with neither side having played a match in the competition yet this season.

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