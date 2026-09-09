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How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups
Andoni Iraola is without four players for the Anfield opener, with Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni all listed as injured. If the projected XI holds, Alisson Becker starts in goal behind a back four of Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez, with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak expected to lead the attack alongside Bradley Barcola.
Diego Simeone has a near-fully fit squad available, with Alexander Soerloth the only player listed as injured. Arnau Ortiz is suspended and will miss the match. Julian Alvarez is set to start up front, with the projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal and Ademola Lookman and Alejandro Baena supporting in attack.
Form
Liverpool have recorded one win and two draws from their last three competitive matches, with no losses, scoring six goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on September 4. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in consecutive league fixtures, showing attacking output but also defensive vulnerability.
Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive outings. Their most recent match was a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on September 5, which followed a 3-1 away win over Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal earlier in the La Liga season.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on September 17, 2025, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield. Across the last five Champions League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Atletico Madrid have won two, with both sides demonstrating a tendency to produce high-scoring matches in this fixture.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
Both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid enter Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase level on position, with neither side having played a match in the competition yet this season.