How to watch Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 2 28 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off at 28 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lille manager Davide Ancelotti is without Hamza Igamane through injury, though no suspensions affect his squad. The projected XI features Berke Ozer in goal, with a back four of Nathan Ngoy, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Tiago Santos, and Romain Perraud. Ethan Mbappe, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Nabil Bentaleb, Benjamin Andre, and Basar Onal are named in midfield, with Olivier Giroud leading the attack.

For PSG, Luis Enrique names a strong projected XI with Matvey Safonov starting in goal. Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, and Lucas Digne form the defensive line, while Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, and Vitinha occupy midfield. Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ferran Torres are named in attack. Nuno Mendes is suspended, while Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out to manage his workload ahead of a busy period. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Lille have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Ligue 1 victory at Angers on August 23, their only competitive outing in that run. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Everton and 2-2 with Hamburger SV in pre-season, beat OH Leuven 6-3, and lost 2-1 to Union St. Gilloise. Lille scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

PSG's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent fixture ended 2-2 at Rennes on August 23 in Ligue 1. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup and beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup. A 1-1 friendly draw with Manchester United and a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca round out the run. PSG scored six goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on January 16, 2026, when PSG won 3-0 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, Lille held PSG to a 1-1 draw at Pierre-Mauroy in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Ligue 1, PSG have won three times to Lille's none, with one draw. PSG have scored 12 goals in those five meetings and conceded three.

Standings

In the current Ligue 1 table, Lille sit third while Paris Saint-Germain are seventh after the opening round of fixtures.