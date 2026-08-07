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Club Friendlies
team-logoJuventus
team-logoInter
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Juventus vs Inter: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus vs Inter
Juventus
Inter
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Juventus and Inter will kick-off at 8 Aug 2026, 12:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Inter today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Detailed team news for both Juventus and Inter has not yet been confirmed for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for either side, and no projected XIs have been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs finalise their squads.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

TOR
D2-2
BAS
D0-0
STL
W0-1
NCE
W2-0
CHE
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
INT

INT - Form

VER
D1-1
BOL
D3-3
KSC
W1-2
MCI
W1-1
MIL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Juventus have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing none across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Chelsea in a Club Friendly on August 5, with Zhegrova's goal proving the difference. They also beat Nice 2-0 and Standard Liege 1-0 during the pre-season schedule, though a goalless draw with Basel earlier in July showed they are still finding their rhythm. Their only dropped points in a competitive match came in a 2-2 draw with Torino in Serie A back in May.

Inter have taken four points from their last three pre-season matches, winning against Manchester City and Karlsruher SC before drawing 1-1 with AC Milan in the most recent derby on August 5. Their last two Serie A results were draws, including a 3-3 finish against Bologna and a 1-1 result at Hellas Verona. Across their last five matches, Inter have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

JuventusDrawInter
2
1
2
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
4
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
4
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
4
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
11Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-2 to Inter at the San Siro in February 2026, a Serie A fixture that continued a pattern of high-scoring encounters. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Juventus have won twice, Inter have won twice, and one match ended in a draw. Those five games have produced a combined 22 goals, with the 4-4 draw at the San Siro in October 2024 standing as the most dramatic result in recent memory.

Standings

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