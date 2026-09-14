How to watch Inter vs Udinese with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Udinese will kick off at 14 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Udinese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Chivu is expected to name a strong side, with the projected XI reading: Josep Martinez; Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, Yann Aurel Bisseck; Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella, Petar Sucic, Piotr Zielinski, Andy Diouf; Lautaro Martinez, Francesco Pio Esposito. Djed Spence remains sidelined through injury and is not yet available for selection.

For Udinese, Runjaic is set to line up with: Maduka Okoye; Enzo Ebosse, James Abankwah, Nicolo Bertola; Jesper Karlstroem, Mergim Vojvoda, Sandi Lovric, Unai Gomez, Hassane Kamara; Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Keinan Davis. The visitors are without Nicolo Zaniolo, Matteo Palma, Alessandro Zanoli, Oumar Solet, and Juan Arizala through injury.

Form

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Real Madrid (2-1) in the Champions League on 8 September. In Serie A, they have won all three league fixtures, beating Monza 4-1, Cagliari 1-0, and Napoli 3-2. Across those five matches, Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack in good form and a defence that has shown occasional lapses.

Udinese have taken a mixed path through their last five outings, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Lazio on 7 September, though they beat Monza 3-2 in the league before that. In total across five matches, Udinese have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with Coppa Italia victories over Venezia and Calcio Padova providing confidence in cup competition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Inter won 1-0 away at Udinese in Serie A. Before that, Udinese claimed a notable 2-1 victory at San Siro in August 2025 — a result that, as recent reports have noted, caused significant turbulence for Inter at the start of that campaign. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won three times and Udinese once, with one additional Inter win in the Coppa Italia. Inter have scored eight goals in those five matches; Udinese have scored six.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Inter sit third while Udinese are eleventh.