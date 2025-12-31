This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoGabon
Stade de Marrakech
team-logoIvory Coast
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Gabon vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Gabon vs Ivory Coast live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Gabon vs Ivory Coast kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. F
Stade de Marrakech

Team news & squads

Gabon vs Ivory Coast Probable lineups

GabonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestCIV
23
L. Mbaba
19
J. Ekomie
18
M. Lemina
13
M. Onfia
4
A. Moucketou-Moussounda
17
A. Poko
12
G. Kanga
22
I. Ndong
10
S. Babicka
20
D. Bouanga
9
P. Aubameyang
1
Y. Fofana
17
G. Doue
3
G. Konan
7
O. Kossounou
21
E. N'Dicka
18
I. Sangare
8
F. Kessie
6
S. Fofana
15
Amad
9
V. Bayo
10
W. Zaha

4-3-3

CIVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Mouyouma

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Fae

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Gabon Latest News

Ivory Coast have come through their AFCON fixtures to date unscathed, with no fresh fitness or disciplinary issues to report. Midfielder Jean-Michael Seri was restored to the starting lineup in place of Seko Fofana, marking his return after an extended spell on the sidelines.

Ivory Coast Latest News

Captain Bruno Ecuélé Manga added to his remarkable international legacy by earning his 115th cap.

Denis Bouanga caught the eye with a lively attacking display against Cameroon and could again play a key role, with the LAFC forward in good form.

Form

GAB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

GAB

Last 5 matches

CIV

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

0