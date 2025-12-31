How to watch today's Gabon vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Gabon vs Ivory Coast live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|U.S.
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|UK
|4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming
|Canada
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|Australia
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|UAE
|beIN SPORTS
|India
|FanCode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Gabon Latest News
Ivory Coast have come through their AFCON fixtures to date unscathed, with no fresh fitness or disciplinary issues to report. Midfielder Jean-Michael Seri was restored to the starting lineup in place of Seko Fofana, marking his return after an extended spell on the sidelines.
Ivory Coast Latest News
Captain Bruno Ecuélé Manga added to his remarkable international legacy by earning his 115th cap.
Denis Bouanga caught the eye with a lively attacking display against Cameroon and could again play a key role, with the LAFC forward in good form.