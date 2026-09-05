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Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoCrystal Palace
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Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Fulham
Crystal Palace
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Formation
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
3-4-2-1
1B. Leno3C. Bassey21T. Castagne5J. Andersen33A. Robinson17A. Iwobi24J. King14O. Bobb16S. Berge8C. Palacios7G. Garcia1D. Henderson6J. Canvot5A. Disasi26C. Richards10Y. Pino3T. Mitchell9E. Nketiah20A. Wharton25A. Khalaili18D. Kamada22J. Larsen
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
4-2-3-1
Fulham

Starting XI

Crystal Palace

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa
  • P. Sage

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney through injury, though no suspensions affect his squad. Arbeloa's projected XI reads: Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Alex Iwobi, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb; Joshua King, Cesar Palacios; Gonzalo Garcia.

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage is dealing with three absentees. Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad, and Jean-Philippe Mateta are all ruled out through injury. Palace's projected XI is: Dean Henderson; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Tyrick Mitchell; Adam Wharton, Anan Khalaili; Yeremy Pino, Daichi Kamada, Edward Nketiah; Joergen Strand Larsen. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

FUL

FUL - Form

MAL
D2-2
VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
WIM
W3-0
SUN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CRY

CRY - Form

ULA
W3-1
FUL
W1-2
SCF
L3-0
EVE
L2-0
MCI
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fulham have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Sunderland on August 30. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-2 to Chelsea in the league before beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. Both of their pre-season friendlies produced goals at both ends, including a 2-2 draw with Malaga.

Crystal Palace have won two and lost three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 4-1 Premier League thrashing at Manchester City on August 28, and they also lost 2-0 to Everton six days earlier. Palace's two wins came in pre-season, including a 2-1 victory over Fulham on August 7. They have conceded ten goals across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FulhamDrawCrystal Palace
0
1
4
Club Friendlies
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
FA Cup
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
3Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 Crystal Palace win in a pre-season friendly at Craven Cottage on August 7, 2026. Across the last five competitive and non-competitive fixtures, Crystal Palace hold a clear edge, winning three times to Fulham's zero, with two draws. Palace have won the last four encounters in Premier League competition, including a 1-2 victory at Craven Cottage in December 2025 and a 3-0 FA Cup win at the same venue in March 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
13
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 16th while Crystal Palace are 18th after the opening two rounds of fixtures.

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