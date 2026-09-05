International Coverage

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How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney through injury, though no suspensions affect his squad. Arbeloa's projected XI reads: Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Alex Iwobi, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb; Joshua King, Cesar Palacios; Gonzalo Garcia.

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage is dealing with three absentees. Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad, and Jean-Philippe Mateta are all ruled out through injury. Palace's projected XI is: Dean Henderson; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Tyrick Mitchell; Adam Wharton, Anan Khalaili; Yeremy Pino, Daichi Kamada, Edward Nketiah; Joergen Strand Larsen. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Fulham have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Sunderland on August 30. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-2 to Chelsea in the league before beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. Both of their pre-season friendlies produced goals at both ends, including a 2-2 draw with Malaga.

Crystal Palace have won two and lost three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 4-1 Premier League thrashing at Manchester City on August 28, and they also lost 2-0 to Everton six days earlier. Palace's two wins came in pre-season, including a 2-1 victory over Fulham on August 7. They have conceded ten goals across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 Crystal Palace win in a pre-season friendly at Craven Cottage on August 7, 2026. Across the last five competitive and non-competitive fixtures, Crystal Palace hold a clear edge, winning three times to Fulham's zero, with two draws. Palace have won the last four encounters in Premier League competition, including a 1-2 victory at Craven Cottage in December 2025 and a 3-0 FA Cup win at the same venue in March 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 16th while Crystal Palace are 18th after the opening two rounds of fixtures.