International Coverage

How to watch England vs DR Congo with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between England and DR Congo will kick-off at 1 Jul 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Agoal-e

l-e-emazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel's projected XI includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly. Declan Rice is set to return to midfield alongside Elliot Anderson, with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford supporting Harry Kane. Rice sat out the Panama win to manage a calf issue but has since confirmed he is fit and ready. No injuries or suspensions have been officially confirmed for England, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sébastien Desabre's projected XI sees Lionel Mpasi-Nzau start in goal behind a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku. Brian Cipenga and Samuel Moutoussamy are expected in midfield, with Nathanael Mbuku and Noah Sadiki providing width. Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been officially flagged for DR Congo.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England have won four of their last five matches, drawing the other. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Panama in the World Cup group stage, following a 4-2 victory over Croatia in their tournament opener. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Ghana. Across those five matches, England scored ten goals and conceded two, also recording wins over Costa Rica and New Zealand in pre-tournament friendlies.

DR Congo's last five matches produced two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game to seal qualification, and drew 1-1 with Portugal on matchday one of the tournament. A 1-0 defeat to Colombia came in between. In friendlies before the tournament, they drew 0-0 with Denmark and lost 2-1 to Chile. Across those five games, DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between England and DR Congo is available in the current dataset. No confirmed historical match records exist between the two nations at this stage of a major tournament.

Standings

England finished first in Group L, while DR Congo advanced from Group K in third place.