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World Cup
team-logoEngland
Atlanta Stadium
team-logoDR Congo
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England vs DR Congo: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
England vs DR Congo
England
DR Congo
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC Sports

FBC News

Andorra

DAZN

DAZN

Angola

TPA

TPA

Anguilla

Rush Sports

Link not available

Antigua and Barbuda

Rush Sports

Link not available

Argentina

DGO

DirecTV GO

Armenia

Fast Sports

Fast TV

Aruba

NPO 1

NPO Start

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

Austria

ORF eins

ORF ON

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

İTV

Bahamas

Rush Sports

Link not available

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

T Sports

T Sports

Barbados

CBC TV 8

CBC

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Link not available

Belgium

Sporza

Sporza

Belize

Nexgen

Link not available

Benin

Benin TV

ORTB

Bermuda

Rush Sports

Link not available

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO 1

NPO Start

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Botswana

DStv Now

DStv

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

British Virgin Islands

Rush Sports

Link not available

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

RTB Go

Bulgaria

BNT 1

BNT

Burkina Faso

RTB

RTB

Burundi

RTNB TV

RTNB

Cambodia

MONOMAX

Monomax

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

CRTV

Canada

TSN

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

RTC

RTC

Cayman Islands

Rush Sports

Link not available

Central African Republic

New World Sport

New World TV

Chad

Télé Tchad

Télé Tchad

Chile

DGO

DirecTV GO

China

CCTV-5

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

ELTA TV

Colombia

Caracol TV

Caracol Play

Comoros

SuperSport

SuperSport

Congo DR

RTNC

RTNC

Costa Rica

FOX+

Fox Sports

Croatia

HRT 2

HRTi

Cuba

Tele Rebelde

Tele Rebelde

Curaçao

NPO 1

NPO Start

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Sigma Live

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Česká televize

Côte d'Ivoire

NCI

NCI

Denmark

DR 1

DR TV

Djibouti

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Dominica

Rush Sports

Link not available

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

Teleamazonas

Teleamazonas

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Eritrea

DStv Now

DStv

Estonia

ETV 2

ERR Jupiter

Ethiopia

Hagerie TV

Link not available

Faroe Islands

RUV

RÚV

Fiji

FBC Sports

FBC News

Finland

MTV3

MTV Katsomo

France

M6

6play

Gabon

Gabon 1ère

Gabon 1ère

Gambia

GRTS Gambia

GRTS

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Germany

Das Erste

Sportschau

Ghana

TV3 Ghana

3news

Great Britain

BBC One

BBC iPlayer

Greece

ERT 2

ERTFLIX

Greenland

DR 1

DR TV

Grenada

Rush Sports

Link not available

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Guinea

RTG

RTG

Guinea-Bissau

New World Sport

New World TV

Guyana

ENet TV

ENet

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Now TV

Hungary

M4 Sports

M4 Sport

Iceland

RUV

RÚV

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

TVRI Klik

International

YouTube

YouTube

Iran

Persiana Sports

Persiana Media Group

Iraq

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

RTE Player

Israel

KAN 11

Kan

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

1spotmedia

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN

Jordan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Qazsport

Kenya

KBC Channel 1

KBC

Korea Republic

KBS2

KBS

Kosovo

Arena Premium

Tvarenasport

Kuwait

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

UTRK

Laos

MONOMAX

Monomax

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

Go3 Latvia

Lebanon

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Lesotho

SuperSport

SuperSport

Liberia

DStv Now

DStv

Libya

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

SRF Play

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Go3 Lithuania

Luxembourg

Tipik

RTBF Auvio

Macau

TDM Desporto

TDM

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

Arena Cloud

Madagascar

TV Malagasy

ORTM

Malawi

Azam Sports

Azam TV

Malaysia

RTM klik

RTM Klik

Maldives

YES ICE

Medianet

Mali

ORTM Mali

ORTM

Malta

TVMSport+

TVM

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Mauritius

MBC 11

MBC

Poland

TVP Sport

TVP Sport

Portugal

Sport TV

Sport TV

Puerto Rico

Telemundo

Telemundo PR

Russia

Match TV

Match TV

Rwanda

RTV

RBA

Saint Helena

SuperSport

SuperSport

Tonga

FBC Sports

FBC News

Trinidad and Tobago

DIRECTV Sports

DirecTV Caribbean

Tunisia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

USA

FOX Network

Fox Sports

Uzbekistan

Futbol TV

MTRK

Vanuatu

VBTC

VBTC

How to watch England vs DR Congo with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between England and DR Congo will kick-off at 1 Jul 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs DR Congo today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Agoal-e
  • l-e-emazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

England vs DR Congo Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
England crest
England
ENG
Formation
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD
4-4-2
1J. Pickford6M. Guehi3N. O'Reilly2E. Konsa25D. Spence8E. Anderson4D. Rice11M. Rashford10J. Bellingham7B. Saka9H. Kane1L. Mpasi-Nzau2A. Wan-Bissaka4A. Tuanzebe22C. Mbemba26A. Masuaku9B. Cipenga8S. Moutoussamy7N. Mbuku14N. Sadiki17C. Bakambu20Y. Wissa
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD
4-2-3-1
England

Starting XI

DR Congo

Manager

  • T. Tuchel
  • S. Desabre

Thomas Tuchel's projected XI includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly. Declan Rice is set to return to midfield alongside Elliot Anderson, with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford supporting Harry Kane. Rice sat out the Panama win to manage a calf issue but has since confirmed he is fit and ready. No injuries or suspensions have been officially confirmed for England, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sébastien Desabre's projected XI sees Lionel Mpasi-Nzau start in goal behind a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku. Brian Cipenga and Samuel Moutoussamy are expected in midfield, with Nathanael Mbuku and Noah Sadiki providing width. Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been officially flagged for DR Congo.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

COD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

England have won four of their last five matches, drawing the other. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Panama in the World Cup group stage, following a 4-2 victory over Croatia in their tournament opener. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Ghana. Across those five matches, England scored ten goals and conceded two, also recording wins over Costa Rica and New Zealand in pre-tournament friendlies.

DR Congo's last five matches produced two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game to seal qualification, and drew 1-1 with Portugal on matchday one of the tournament. A 1-0 defeat to Colombia came in between. In friendlies before the tournament, they drew 0-0 with Denmark and lost 2-1 to Chile. Across those five games, DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between England and DR Congo is available in the current dataset. No confirmed historical match records exist between the two nations at this stage of a major tournament.

Standings

England finished first in Group L, while DR Congo advanced from Group K in third place.

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