How to watch England vs Croatia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between England and Croatia will kick-off at 17 Jun 2026, 21:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable lineup for England ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Zlatko Dalic is similarly yet to confirm Croatia's starting XI, with no injury or suspension concerns currently listed. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days leading up to the fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this match with three wins from their last five outings. Tuchel's side beat Costa Rica 3-0 and New Zealand 1-0 in June friendlies, though a 1-0 defeat to Japan in March and a 1-1 draw with Uruguay earlier that month showed the team is not without vulnerabilities. Their most recent competitive result was a 2-0 win away to Albania in World Cup qualifying back in November 2025.

Croatia's recent form is mixed. Dalic's side won their final pre-tournament friendly 2-1 against Slovenia, but suffered defeats to Belgium and Brazil in the two months prior, conceding five goals across those two matches. They also recorded wins over Colombia and Montenegro, the latter in World Cup qualifying, suggesting a squad capable of results against strong opposition despite inconsistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 England victory at Euro 2020, played in June 2021, with Raheem Sterling's goal settling the group stage opener at Wembley. Across the last five encounters, England hold the advantage with three wins to Croatia's one, with one draw. The most lopsided result in that run came in September 2009, when England thrashed Croatia 5-1 in World Cup qualification. Croatia's solitary win was the most consequential: a 2-1 extra-time victory in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow.

Standings

In Group L, Croatia currently occupy first place, with England sitting second ahead of this fixture.