International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Website / Portal China Migu miguvideo.com India FanCode fancode.com United States ESPN+ espnplus.com Indonesia beIN Sports Indonesia beinsports.com Pakistan FanCode fancode.com Nigeria DStv Now dstv.com Brazil Disney+ Premium disneyplus.com Bangladesh FanCode fancode.com Russia Match TV matchtv.ru Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Mexico Sky Sports Mexico sky.com.mx Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Philippines beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Egypt beIN Sports HD 2 beinsports.com DR Congo StarTimes App startimes.com.cn Vietnam SCTV Online sctv.com.vn Iran beIN Sports beinsports.com Turkey S Sport+ ssportplus.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Thailand beIN Sports 1 Thailand beinsports.com Tanzania DStv Now dstv.com United Kingdom Premier Sports 1 premiersports.com France DAZN France dazn.com South Africa SuperSport supersport.com Italy DAZN Italia dazn.com Kenya DStv Now dstv.com Myanmar Skynet Myanmar skynetdth.com Colombia DIRECTV Sports Colombia directv.com.co South Korea Coupang Play coupangplay.com Uganda GOtv gotvafrica.com Sudan beIN Sports beinsports.com Spain DAZN LaLiga dazn.com Argentina DIRECTV Sports Argentina directv.com.ar Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Iraq beIN Sports beinsports.com Afghanistan FanCode fancode.com Poland Eleven Sports 1 Poland elevensports.pl Canada TSN Premium tsn.ca Morocco beIN Sports beinsports.com Angola SuperSport MáXimo 3 supersport.com Ukraine MEGOGO megogo.net Uzbekistan Fast Sports fastsports.am Malaysia beIN Sports Malaysia beinsports.com Peru DIRECTV Sports Peru directv.com.pe Ghana StarTimes App startimes.com.cn Ivory Coast Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports beinsports.com Nepal FanCode fancode.com Venezuela DIRECTV Sports directv.com Australia beIN Sports 1 beinsports.com Cameroon Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Niger Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania digisport.ro Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Chile DIRECTV Sports Chile directv.cl Guatemala Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Ecuador DIRECTV Sports Ecuador directv.com.ec Bolivia Tigo Sports Bolivia tigosports.com.bo Tunisia beIN Sports beinsports.com Belgium DAZN Belgium dazn.com Jordan beIN Sports beinsports.com Dominican Republic Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Portugal DAZN Portugal dazn.com Czech Republic Nova Sport 4 CZ tv.nova.cz Sweden TV4 Play tv4play.se Greece Novasports 1 novasports.gr Azerbaijan TV NET tvnet.az Hungary Spíler2 tv2play.hu Honduras Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx United Arab Emirates beIN Sports beinsports.com Austria DAZN Austria dazn.com Switzerland Blue Sport blueplus.ch Nicaragua Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Bulgaria MAX Sport 4 maxsport.live Serbia Arena 1 Premium tvinserbia.com Paraguay DIRECTV Sports directv.com El Salvador Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Singapore beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Denmark Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com Finland Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com Norway TV 2 Play tv2.no Slovakia Nova Sport 4 tv.nova.cz Ireland Premier Sports 1 premiersports.com New Zealand beIN Sports Connect beinsports.com Costa Rica Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Uruguay DIRECTV Sports Uruguay directv.com.uy Panama Sky Sports Norte sky.com.mx Kuwait beIN Sports beinsports.com Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia tvinserbia.com Georgia Silk Sport HD 1 silksport.ge Mongolia Premier Sports 1 premiersports.mn Uruguay DIRECTV Sports Uruguay directv.com.uy Albania SuperSport 1 Digitalb digitalb.al Armenia Fast Sports fastsports.am Lithuania Go3 Sport 2 go3.lt Qatar beIN Sports beinsports.com North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium tvinserbia.com Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia tvinserbia.com Latvia Go3 Sport 2 go3.lv Kosovo Arena 1 Premium tvinserbia.com Bahrain beIN Sports beinsports.com Estonia Go3 Sport 2 go3.ee Cyprus Cytavision Sports 8 cyta.com.cy Bhutan FanCode fancode.com Luxembourg DAZN dazn.com Maldives FanCode fancode.com Brunei beIN Sports 1 beinsports.com Iceland Disney+ Nordic disneyplus.com Andorra DAZN France dazn.com Monaco DAZN France dazn.com Liechtenstein DAZN Germany dazn.com

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

Today's game between Elche and Real Madrid will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 20:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elche vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Martin Anselmi names a projected XI featuring Matias Dituro in goal, with a back line of Federico Redondo, Victor Chust, Buba Sangare, and Roy Revivo. Facundo Buonanotte, Tete Morente, Javi Morcillo, and Gonzalo Villar are expected in midfield, with German Valera and Fer Nino leading the attack. Yago Santiago is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Real Madrid, Mourinho is set to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde are expected in midfield, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe leading the line. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all absent through injury.

Form

Elche have picked up one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five LaLiga fixtures, with their most recent outing a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Real Sociedad and suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Barcelona. Across those five games, Elche have scored five goals and conceded 11, reflecting a defence that has struggled for consistency.

Real Madrid have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent result a 4-1 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano. They also beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League and recorded back-to-back league wins of 4-0 against Malaga and 4-1 against Real Sociedad. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Real Betis. Madrid have scored 15 goals across those five games, conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, with Real Madrid winning 4-1 at the Bernabeu. Before that, the teams drew 2-2 in Elche in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three, with two matches ending level and Elche yet to claim a victory. Madrid have scored 13 goals in those meetings, conceding five.

Standings

In LaLiga, Elche currently sit 19th, while Real Madrid are second.