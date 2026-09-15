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LaLiga
team-logoElche
Estadio Martinez Valero
team-logoReal Madrid
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Elche vs Real Madrid: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 6
Estadio Martinez Valero

Today's game between Elche and Real Madrid will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 20:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elche vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Elche vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-4-1-1
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
M. DituroM. DituroF. RedondoF. RedondoV. ChustV. ChustB. SangareB. Sangareteam-logoR. RevivoF. BuonanotteF. BuonanotteT. MorenteT. MorenteJ. MorcilloJ. MorcilloG. VillarG. VillarG. ValeraG. ValeraF. NinoF. NinoT. CourtoisT. CourtoisD. HuijsenD. HuijsenA. RuedigerA. RuedigerM. CucurellaM. CucurellaT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldB. SilvaB. SilvaA. GulerA. GulerJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamF. ValverdeF. ValverdeVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-4-1-1
Elche

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • M. Anselmi
  • J. Mourinho

Martin Anselmi names a projected XI featuring Matias Dituro in goal, with a back line of Federico Redondo, Victor Chust, Buba Sangare, and Roy Revivo. Facundo Buonanotte, Tete Morente, Javi Morcillo, and Gonzalo Villar are expected in midfield, with German Valera and Fer Nino leading the attack. Yago Santiago is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Real Madrid, Mourinho is set to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde are expected in midfield, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe leading the line. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all absent through injury.

Form

ELC

ELC - Form

COR
D1-1
BAR
L0-5
SAN
L3-2
RSO
L2-3
ATH
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RMA

RMA - Form

RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Elche have picked up one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five LaLiga fixtures, with their most recent outing a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Real Sociedad and suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Barcelona. Across those five games, Elche have scored five goals and conceded 11, reflecting a defence that has struggled for consistency.

Real Madrid have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent result a 4-1 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano. They also beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League and recorded back-to-back league wins of 4-0 against Malaga and 4-1 against Real Sociedad. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Real Betis. Madrid have scored 15 goals across those five games, conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ElcheDrawReal Madrid
0
2
3
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
FT
5Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, with Real Madrid winning 4-1 at the Bernabeu. Before that, the teams drew 2-2 in Elche in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three, with two matches ending level and Elche yet to claim a victory. Madrid have scored 13 goals in those meetings, conceding five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
5500214+1715
W
W
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
5401144+1012
W
L
W
W
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
540176+112
W
W
L
W
W
4
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
5311115+610
L
W
W
D
W
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
5311106+410
W
L
W
D
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
531186+210
W
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
523096+39
D
W
W
D
D
8
EspanyolEspanyolESP
521285+37
W
D
L
L
W
9
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
521276+17
D
W
W
L
L
10
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
52129907
W
L
W
L
D
11
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
521258-37
L
L
W
W
D
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
6213611-57
L
W
D
W
L
13
LevanteLevanteLEV
512279-25
L
D
W
D
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
512236-35
D
D
L
W
L
15
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
604236-34
D
D
D
L
L
16
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
5113814-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
MalagaMalagaMAL
503228-63
D
D
L
D
L
18
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
5023710-32
L
L
L
D
D
19
ElcheElcheELC
5023613-72
D
L
L
L
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
5014110-91
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Elche currently sit 19th, while Real Madrid are second.

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