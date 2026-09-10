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Champions League
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoRB Leipzig
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Como vs RB Leipzig: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Como vs RB Leipzig
Como
RB Leipzig
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Como vs RB Leipzig with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and RB Leipzig will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Como vs RB Leipzig Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Como crest
Como
COM
Formation
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-3-3
J. ButezJ. ButezT. ChalobahT. ChalobahA. ValleA. ValleY. CoutoY. CoutoJ. RamonJ. RamonA. DiaoA. DiaoM. BaturinaM. BaturinaL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaM. PerroneM. PerroneN. PazN. PazA. DouvikasA. DouvikasM. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtC. LukebaC. LukebaR. BakuR. BakuD. RaumD. RaumW. OrbanW. OrbanN. SeiwaldN. SeiwaldN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiE. BanzuziE. BanzuziA. NusaA. NusaJ. BakayokoJ. BakayokoC. NkunkuC. Nkunku
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
Como

Starting XI

RB Leipzig

Manager

  • C. Fabregas
  • M. Demichelis

Fabregas names a projected XI that includes Jean Butez in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle, Yan Couto, and Jacobo Ramon forming the defensive unit. Assane Diao, Martin Baturina, Lucas Da Cunha, Maximo Perrone, and Nico Paz support lone striker Anastasios Douvikas. Jayden Addai is ruled out through injury, and no suspensions are currently recorded for the home side.

Martin Demichelis is set to deploy Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, with Castello Lukeba, Ridle Baku, David Raum, and Willi Orban at the back. Nicolas Seiwald, Neil El Aynaoui, and Ezechiel Banzuzi are projected in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Johan Bakayoko, and Christopher Nkunku leading the attack. Leipzig are without Christoph Baumgartner, Rocco Reitz, Romulo Cruz, and Viggo Gebel through injury, and carry no suspensions into the match.

Form

COM

COM - Form

LIV
L2-0
LIV
D0-0
UDI
D1-1
NAP
W1-2
GEN
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RBL

RBL - Form

LEE
L2-0
FCB
L3-1
ETR
W0-6
BMG
W3-0
SVW
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Como have recorded two wins and one draw from their last three competitive fixtures, with their two pre-season friendlies against Liverpool producing a draw and a defeat. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Genoa in Serie A, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory away at SSC Napoli. Across the last five matches, Como have scored eight goals and conceded five, with their only competitive dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Udinese.

RB Leipzig's last five matches show two wins, one draw in the form window, and two defeats — though their competitive record reads two wins and two losses. They beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in the Bundesliga and thrashed Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal, but have since lost 3-1 to Werder Bremen in their most recent league outing. Across all five matches, Leipzig have scored 10 goals and conceded nine, suggesting defensive vulnerabilities that Fabregas' side may look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Como and RB Leipzig are recorded in the available data. This Champions League fixture will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Como and RB Leipzig are currently positioned seventh in the Champions League table at this early stage of the competition.

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