How to watch Como vs RB Leipzig with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and RB Leipzig will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fabregas names a projected XI that includes Jean Butez in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle, Yan Couto, and Jacobo Ramon forming the defensive unit. Assane Diao, Martin Baturina, Lucas Da Cunha, Maximo Perrone, and Nico Paz support lone striker Anastasios Douvikas. Jayden Addai is ruled out through injury, and no suspensions are currently recorded for the home side.

Martin Demichelis is set to deploy Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, with Castello Lukeba, Ridle Baku, David Raum, and Willi Orban at the back. Nicolas Seiwald, Neil El Aynaoui, and Ezechiel Banzuzi are projected in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Johan Bakayoko, and Christopher Nkunku leading the attack. Leipzig are without Christoph Baumgartner, Rocco Reitz, Romulo Cruz, and Viggo Gebel through injury, and carry no suspensions into the match.

Form

Como have recorded two wins and one draw from their last three competitive fixtures, with their two pre-season friendlies against Liverpool producing a draw and a defeat. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Genoa in Serie A, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory away at SSC Napoli. Across the last five matches, Como have scored eight goals and conceded five, with their only competitive dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Udinese.

RB Leipzig's last five matches show two wins, one draw in the form window, and two defeats — though their competitive record reads two wins and two losses. They beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in the Bundesliga and thrashed Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal, but have since lost 3-1 to Werder Bremen in their most recent league outing. Across all five matches, Leipzig have scored 10 goals and conceded nine, suggesting defensive vulnerabilities that Fabregas' side may look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Como and RB Leipzig are recorded in the available data. This Champions League fixture will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Como and RB Leipzig are currently positioned seventh in the Champions League table at this early stage of the competition.