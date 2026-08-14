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How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Derby County with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 The Valley, Charlton

The game between Charlton Athletic and Derby County will kick off at 15:00 on 15 Aug 2026.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Derby County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Nathan Jones has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Charlton, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

John Eustace is similarly yet to confirm Derby's projected lineup, with no injury or suspension data available for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Charlton head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Carabao Cup victory over Cheltenham Town on August 8, a result that provided a positive competitive start to the season. A 0-3 friendly loss to Reading was the one blemish in a run that also included wins over Colchester United and Dartford. Charlton scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Derby's last five matches tell a more mixed story: one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Carabao Cup loss to Lincoln City on August 8, continuing a difficult run that also included a 1-0 friendly defeat to Burton Albion. The Rams beat Mansfield Town 3-1 in a friendly on July 31 and drew 1-1 with Rotherham United, but three losses in five points to inconsistency in the build-up to this Championship opener.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Derby won 2-1 at The Valley in the Championship. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Pride Park in September 2025. Across the last five meetings, Derby hold the advantage with three wins to Charlton's one, with one draw. The Rams have scored eight goals in those fixtures compared to five for Charlton.