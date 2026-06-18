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World Cup
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Canada vs Qatar: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Canada vs Qatar
Canada
Qatar
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Canada vs Qatar with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. B
BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Canada and Qatar will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Qatar today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Canada vs Qatar Probable lineups

4-4-2
Canada crest
Canada
CAN
Formation
Qatar crest
Qatar
QAT
4-3-3
16M. Crepeau13D. Cornelius22R. Laryea4L. De Fougerolles2A. Johnston17T. Buchanan8I. Kone7S. Eustaquio20A. Ahmed9C. Larin10J. David1M. Abunada16B. Khoukhi2P. Miguel13A. Al Oui14H. Elamin5J. Gaber4I. Laye20A. Fathi11A. Afif15Y. Abdurisag8Edmilson Junior
Qatar crest
Qatar
QAT
4-4-2
Canada

Starting XI

Qatar

Manager

  • J. Marsch
  • J. Lopetegui

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for this fixture. No probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui has also not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of the match. A projected lineup has not been released. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

CAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

QAT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Canada have not won in four of their last five matches, recording one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their World Cup opener on June 12. They also drew 1-1 with Ireland in a friendly on June 5 and drew 2-2 with Iceland in March. Their only win in the run came against Uzbekistan, a 2-0 friendly victory on June 2. Canada scored six goals across the five matches and conceded four.

Qatar's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have one draw and two losses across their last three competitive matches, with their World Cup opener against Switzerland on June 13 ending 1-1 after a stoppage-time equaliser. Before that, they drew 0-0 with El Salvador and lost 1-0 to Ireland in friendlies. Their FIFA Arab Cup campaign in December 2025 included a 3-0 loss to Tunisia and a 1-1 draw with Syria. Qatar scored two goals and conceded five across their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

CAN

Last match

QAT

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

The only recorded meeting between Canada and Qatar came in a friendly on September 23, 2022, when Canada won 2-0 away in Qatar. That result stands as the sole head-to-head data point between the two nations ahead of this Group B encounter.

Standings

In Group B, Canada currently sit second and Qatar are third after the opening round of World Cup fixtures.

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