How to watch Burnley vs Derby County with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Derby County will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Derby County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Burnley have not confirmed their squad ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as Nicky Hayen's selections become clearer.

Derby County are similarly yet to confirm their squad in full. John Eustace's side travel to Turf Moor with question marks over Henrik Meister, the Danish forward on loan from Pisa, who was stretchered off during the defeat to Birmingham City after collapsing on the pitch. Further updates on his condition and availability are expected ahead of the game.

Form

Burnley have not won any of their last five Championship matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Swansea City, and they also fell 4-1 to Norwich City earlier in the run. Across those five games, the Clarets scored five goals and conceded nine, with draws against Wrexham and Middlesbrough providing their only points.

Derby have won just one of their last five Championship games, with four defeats in that stretch. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 loss to Birmingham City, and they were beaten 3-0 by West Ham United before that. The Rams scored three goals across the five fixtures while conceding seven, with their sole victory coming away at Portsmouth.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup in August 2025, when Burnley won 2-1 at Turf Moor. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 in a Championship fixture at Pride Park in April 2025, repeating the same scoreline from their meeting at Turf Moor in December 2024. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Burnley have one win, Derby have none, and three games have ended level.

Standings

In the Championship table, Burnley currently sit 24th while Derby County are placed 22nd, with both clubs in the lower reaches of the division.