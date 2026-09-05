How to watch Burnley vs Bristol City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Bristol City will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Bristol City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Burnley are managed by Nicky Hayen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and updates will be added closer to the match.

Bristol City head coach Michael Skubala also has no listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. As with Burnley, no projected XI has been confirmed, and further team news is expected before kick-off.

Form

Burnley have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Middlesbrough in the Championship, while a 4-1 loss to Norwich City and a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion highlight the inconsistency in their league form. A Carabao Cup exit to Bradford City on a 0-0 scoreline, decided on penalties, added to a difficult stretch. Burnley have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Bristol City's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Championship win at Preston North End, and they followed that with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth. A 2-2 draw at Birmingham City sits between those wins and earlier losses to Millwall and Walsall in the Carabao Cup. The Robins have scored eight goals and conceded six across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2025, when Burnley won 1-0 at Turf Moor in the Championship. Before that, Burnley claimed a 1-0 victory at Bristol City in November 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Burnley have won four times and Bristol City none, with one result not producing a Burnley victory coming in a 2-2 context not present in this dataset. Burnley have been the dominant side in recent history between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Championship table, Burnley are currently 23rd while Bristol City sit in sixth place.