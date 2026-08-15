How to watch Bristol City vs Millwall with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Millwall will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bristol City are managed by Michael Skubala, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad.

Millwall head coach Alex Neil is similarly yet to release detailed team news. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI is available. Further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Bristol City have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their best result was a 4-1 friendly victory over Newcastle United on July 29, though they followed that with a 3-2 friendly defeat to Forest Green Rovers on the same date. A Carabao Cup loss to Walsall on August 6 was their most recent outing, ending 1-0 to the League One side. City drew both of their other friendlies, scoring once in each.

Millwall have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. The most recent result was a Carabao Cup win over Queens Park Rangers on August 8, recorded as a 1-1 draw that Millwall won. Before that, they beat Royal Antwerp 1-0 in a friendly. Their two losses came against Stevenage and Gillingham, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 29, 2025, when Millwall beat Bristol City 2-1 at The Den in the Championship. That followed a 1-0 Millwall win at Ashton Gate on December 6, 2025. Across the last five Championship meetings, Millwall have won three times to Bristol City's one, with one match also going Bristol City's way — a 4-3 home win in August 2024. Millwall have scored eight goals across those five fixtures, with Bristol City netting seven.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bristol City currently sit fourth, while Millwall are placed eleventh.