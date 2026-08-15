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Championship
team-logoBristol City
Ashton Gate
team-logoMillwall
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Bristol City vs Millwall: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bristol City vs Millwall
Bristol City
Millwall
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Bristol City vs Millwall with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Millwall will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Millwall today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bristol City vs Millwall Probable lineups

Bristol City crest
Bristol City
BRC
Formation
Millwall crest
Millwall
MIL
Millwall crest
Millwall
MIL

Manager

  • M. Skubala

Bristol City are managed by Michael Skubala, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad.

Millwall head coach Alex Neil is similarly yet to release detailed team news. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI is available. Further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

BRC

BRC - Form

NEW
W4-1
FOG
L3-2
PLY
D0-0
EXE
D1-1
WAL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MIL

MIL - Form

GIL
L1-0
STE
L1-0
BRO
D1-1
ANT
W1-0
QPR
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bristol City have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their best result was a 4-1 friendly victory over Newcastle United on July 29, though they followed that with a 3-2 friendly defeat to Forest Green Rovers on the same date. A Carabao Cup loss to Walsall on August 6 was their most recent outing, ending 1-0 to the League One side. City drew both of their other friendlies, scoring once in each.

Millwall have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. The most recent result was a Carabao Cup win over Queens Park Rangers on August 8, recorded as a 1-1 draw that Millwall won. Before that, they beat Royal Antwerp 1-0 in a friendly. Their two losses came against Stevenage and Gillingham, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bristol CityDrawMillwall
2
0
3
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
2
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
1
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
0
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
2
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
4
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
3
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 29, 2025, when Millwall beat Bristol City 2-1 at The Den in the Championship. That followed a 1-0 Millwall win at Ashton Gate on December 6, 2025. Across the last five Championship meetings, Millwall have won three times to Bristol City's one, with one match also going Bristol City's way — a 4-3 home win in August 2024. Millwall have scored eight goals across those five fixtures, with Bristol City netting seven.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
10102201
D
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
10102201
D
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
4
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
6
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
7
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
8
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
9
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
10
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
11
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
13
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
14
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
15
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
16
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
17
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
18
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
19
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
21
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
22
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Bristol City currently sit fourth, while Millwall are placed eleventh.

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