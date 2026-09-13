How to watch Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Francis le Ble

Today's game between Brest and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brest will be without Brendan Chardonnet, Mamady Diambou, Kenny Lala, Noah Edjouma, and Romain Cagnon through injury. Julien Lachuer is expected to name a starting XI featuring Egil Selvik in goal, with Gautier Lloris, Luck Zogbe, Bradley Locko, and Raphael Le Guen in defence, and Kamory Doumbia, Mama Balde, Pathe Mboup, Joris Chotard, Hugo Magnetti, and Ludovic Ajorque completing the projected lineup. There are no reported suspensions for the home side.

Paris Saint-Germain report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Brittany. Luis Enrique is expected to deploy Matvey Safonov in goal, with Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Achraf Hakimi in defence, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, and Vitinha in midfield, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, and Maghnes Akliouche leading the attack.

Form

Brest head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Le Havre in Ligue 1 on September 5. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Toulouse in the league, and also drew 2-2 with Le Mans. Across five matches, Brest scored nine goals and conceded eight.

PSG's last five competitive outings produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent game was the 6-1 Champions League thrashing of Slovan Bratislava on September 9, their biggest win of the campaign. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 at home to Monaco in Ligue 1, and drew 2-2 with both Lille and Rennes. Across those five matches, PSG scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 10, 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, Brest hosted PSG in October 2025 and lost 3-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures — which include two Champions League meetings in February 2025 — PSG have won four and Brest one, with the Parisians scoring 18 goals to Brest's three.

Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Brest sit seventh while Paris Saint-Germain are 13th.