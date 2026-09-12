Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
Ewood Park
team-logoMillwall
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Assisted by

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall
Blackburn Rovers
Millwall
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 7
Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Mowbray

Blackburn Rovers are managed by Tony Mowbray, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as official updates emerge.

Alex Neil takes charge of Millwall, but similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

BLB

BLB - Form

SHU
L1-2
QPR
L1-2
LIN
D0-0
PNE
L2-1
SHU
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MIL

MIL - Form

CAM
W0-1
SOU
L5-1
WRE
L0-3
BOL
W4-0
NEW
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Blackburn Rovers have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home loss to Sheffield United in the Championship, and they also fell 2-1 to Preston North End and 1-2 to Queens Park Rangers in that run. The only point came from a 0-0 draw with Lincoln City. Across the five games, Blackburn scored five goals and conceded seven.

Millwall's last five results show two wins and three defeats. Their most recent match was a 0-1 Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle United, though they responded well in their previous league fixture with a 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers. That victory was sandwiched between a 0-3 defeat to Wrexham and a 5-1 loss to Southampton, highlighting the inconsistency in their recent performances. Millwall scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Blackburn RoversDrawMillwall
3
1
1
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
2
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
2
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
0
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
4
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
9Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Millwall hosted Blackburn Rovers at The Den in a Championship fixture that ended 1-2 to Blackburn. In the reverse fixture in December 2025, Blackburn won 2-0 at Ewood Park. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Blackburn have won three, Millwall have won one, and one match ended in a draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
641196+313
W
W
D
L
W
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
632184+411
L
D
W
W
D
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
632174+311
D
L
W
W
D
5
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
632167-111
D
L
D
W
W
6
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
531185+310
W
D
W
L
W
7
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
531197+210
W
W
W
D
L
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
5302108+29
W
L
L
W
W
9
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
6303109+19
W
W
L
W
L
10
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
62318809
W
L
W
D
D
11
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
52211310+38
D
L
W
W
D
12
WatfordWatfordWAT
622267-18
W
L
L
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
6321147+77
W
D
D
W
W
14
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
61418807
L
D
D
W
D
15
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
6213910-17
D
W
W
L
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
17
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
520378-16
W
L
L
W
L
18
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
612379-25
L
L
D
L
W
19
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
512246-25
D
D
W
L
L
20
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
6042710-34
D
L
L
D
D
21
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
6114511-64
L
L
W
L
D
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
6033713-63
D
L
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
6105612-63
L
W
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers currently sit 18th, while Millwall are placed 8th.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google