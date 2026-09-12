How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers are managed by Tony Mowbray, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as official updates emerge.

Alex Neil takes charge of Millwall, but similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Blackburn Rovers have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home loss to Sheffield United in the Championship, and they also fell 2-1 to Preston North End and 1-2 to Queens Park Rangers in that run. The only point came from a 0-0 draw with Lincoln City. Across the five games, Blackburn scored five goals and conceded seven.

Millwall's last five results show two wins and three defeats. Their most recent match was a 0-1 Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle United, though they responded well in their previous league fixture with a 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers. That victory was sandwiched between a 0-3 defeat to Wrexham and a 5-1 loss to Southampton, highlighting the inconsistency in their recent performances. Millwall scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Millwall hosted Blackburn Rovers at The Den in a Championship fixture that ended 1-2 to Blackburn. In the reverse fixture in December 2025, Blackburn won 2-0 at Ewood Park. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Blackburn have won three, Millwall have won one, and one match ended in a draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers currently sit 18th, while Millwall are placed 8th.