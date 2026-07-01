International Coverage

How to watch Belgium vs Senegal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

Today's game between Belgium and Senegal will kick-off at 1 Jul 2026, 21:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Senegal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Rudi Garcia has not confirmed a probable lineup for Belgium ahead of the Round of 32, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Red Devils. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw is similarly yet to name a projected XI, with no injury or suspension concerns reported for the Lions of Teranga at this stage. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-1 win over New Zealand on June 27, a dominant display that secured top spot in Group G. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Iran and 1-1 with Egypt in their opening two World Cup fixtures. Pre-tournament, they beat Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in friendlies. Belgium scored 13 goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Senegal have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Iraq on June 26, a result that secured their passage through as one of the best third-placed teams. They lost 3-2 to Norway on June 23 and 3-1 to France on June 16 in their first two World Cup games. A 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia and a 3-2 loss to the United States in pre-tournament friendlies complete the run. Senegal scored 15 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Belgium and Senegal in the provided records. Tuesday's Round of 32 fixture at Seattle Stadium will be tracked as the first recorded encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Belgium finished as winners of Group G, while Senegal qualified from Group I in third place.