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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoNottingham Forest
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Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashI. MaatsenI. MaatsenV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefT. MingsT. MingsE. BuendiaE. BuendiaR. BarkleyR. BarkleyJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. KamaraB. Kamarateam-logoG. HemmingsN. JacksonN. JacksonM. SelsM. SelsN. MilenkovicN. MilenkovicMurilloMurilloJ. CunhaJ. CunhaJ. McAteeJ. McAteeO. AinaO. AinaN. WilliamsN. WilliamsX. SchlagerX. SchlagerI. JesusI. JesusM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteL. DelapL. Delap
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Nottingham Forest

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • O. Glasner

Aston Villa will be without Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, and Leon Goretzka through injury, while Joao Gomes is suspended. Emery's projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, and Tyrone Mings. Nicolas Jackson, who scored his first goal for the club in the Champions League win over Club Brugge, leads the attack.

Nottingham Forest are set to be without Nicolo Savona through injury, with no suspensions listed in the squad. Oliver Glasner's projected starting XI features Matz Sels in goal, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Liam Delap among the key figures in attack and midfield.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
HUL
D0-0
CLB
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NFO

NFO - Form

B29
W2-0
LEE
L0-1
LEE
L0-2
LIV
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Aston Villa's last five results show one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent fixture was a 3-2 away victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League on September 8, and before that a goalless draw at Hull City. The run also includes a 4-0 defeat at Brighton and a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. Villa have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on September 5, following a 2-2 draw at Liverpool. Forest also suffered back-to-back defeats to Leeds United in the Premier League and Carabao Cup. Glasner's side have scored four goals and conceded five across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawNottingham Forest
3
1
1
Europa League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
4
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
Europa League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
10Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League second leg on May 7, 2026, when Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 at Villa Park. Across the last five recorded meetings, Villa hold three wins to Forest's one, with one draw. Villa have scored eleven goals in those five matches, while Forest have scored four.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa currently sit 17th and Nottingham Forest are 16th.

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