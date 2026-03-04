Villa Park sets the stage for a crucial battle in the chase for Champions League spots, with Aston Villa aiming to halt their slump as Chelsea come to town.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Aston Villa vs Chelsea as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea kick-off time

Aston Villa vs Chelsea kicks off on 4 Mar 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Aston Villa have slipped down to fourth after last week’s defeat to Wolves, their second setback in five matches. It’s been a tricky spell for Unai Emery’s side, with just one win in that run, and their home form hasn’t offered much relief either; only one victory in the last four at Villa Park. The lack of cutting edge in front of goal has been noticeable, leaving supporters frustrated as chances go begging.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are wrestling with their own problems. Discipline proved costly against Arsenal, where Pedro Neto’s dismissal became the ninth red card of their campaign, underlining a worrying trend. The Blues haven’t managed a win in their last three outings, scraping together only two points from clashes with Leeds, Burnley, and the Gunners.

Key stats & injury news

With Boubacar Kamara ruled out for the rest of the season through a knee injury, the midfield continues to feel the absence of Youri Tielemans for Villa, who isn’t expected to be ready in time for Wednesday’s clash. Harvey Elliott has also been missing for over a month, while Andres Garcia’s setback means another six weeks on the sidelines. There’s still uncertainty around captain John McGinn, who has been recovering from a knee issue for the past six weeks and remains touch‑and‑go for a return.

For Chelsea, Pedro Neto’s suspension after his red card against Arsenal leaves a gap in attack. Estevao Willian and Jamie Bynoe‑Gittens are still nursing thigh injuries, though both are edging closer to a comeback. Dario Essugo is also nearing fitness after being out since January, while Marc Cucurella faces a late test to determine availability. Long‑term absentee Levi Colwill continues his rehab, but his absence has left a noticeable hole in the Blues’ defence and he’s unlikely to feature again this season.

Midweek fixtures have been a stumbling block for Chelsea, with eight defeats in their last ten away games under the lights; a pattern that continues to raise questions about their resilience.

Team news & squads

