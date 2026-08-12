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Club Friendlies
team-logoArsenal
team-logoComo
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Arsenal vs Como: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal vs Como
Arsenal
Como
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Anguilla

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Argentina

ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+

disneyplus.com

Aruba

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bahrain

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Barbados

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

British Virgin Islands

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Cayman Islands

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chad

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Costa Rica

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Croatia

Sportklub

sportklub.n1info.hr

Cuba

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Djibouti

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Dominica

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Egypt

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

El Salvador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Grenada

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Guadeloupe

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Guatemala

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Haiti

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Disney+

disneyplus.com

International

arsenal.com

arsenal.com

Iran

ADtv

adtv.ae

Iraq

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Italy

SportItalia

sportitalia.com

Jamaica

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Jordan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Kosovo

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Kuwait

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Lebanon

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Libya

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Macedonia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Martinique

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Mauritania

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Mauritius

ADtv

adtv.ae

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Montenegro

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Montserrat

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Morocco

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Nicaragua

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Norway

VG+

vg.no

Oman

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Palestine

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Panama

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Polsat Sport / Polsat Box Go

polsatboxgo.pl

Puerto Rico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Qatar

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Romania

Antena Play

antenaplay.ro

Saint Barthelemy

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saint Lucia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saint Martin

Disney+

disneyplus.com

San Marino

SportItalia

sportitalia.com

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Somalia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

South Sudan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Sudan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Sweden

Sport Bladet Play

aftonbladet.se

Switzerland

SportItalia

sportitalia.com

Syria

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

U.S. Virgin Islands

Disney+

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Yemen

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

How to watch Arsenal vs Como with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Arsenal and Como will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 19:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Como today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Arsenal ahead of this fixture. Mikel Arteta is expected to use the match to rotate his squad and assess fringe players, though no probable lineup or injury updates have been confirmed. Details will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

Como have also not released official team news or a projected XI for this friendly. Updates on availability and Cesc Fabregas' selections will be provided when confirmed.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

CRY
W1-2
PSG
L1-1
GIR
W1-4
BET
L1-3
BVB
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
COM

COM - Form

VER
W0-1
PAR
W1-0
CRE
W1-4
PAR
D2-2
FAM
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Arsenal have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Real Betis, though a 4-1 win over Girona earlier in pre-season showed they can be clinical. Their last competitive result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in May, following a Champions League exit on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain.

Como have won four of their last five matches. Their pre-season began with a 3-2 win over Famalicao and a 2-2 draw with Paris FC. They closed out last season in strong form, winning their final three Serie A fixtures — including a 4-1 victory over Cremonese and a 1-0 win over Parma.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Arsenal and Como. The two clubs have no recorded meetings in the provided dataset.

Standings

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