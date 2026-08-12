International Coverage

Country / Region Broadcaster Homepage Link Algeria STARZPLAY starzplay.com Anguilla Disney+ disneyplus.com Antigua and Barbuda Disney+ disneyplus.com Argentina ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+ disneyplus.com Aruba Disney+ disneyplus.com Bahrain STARZPLAY starzplay.com Barbados Disney+ disneyplus.com Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Brazil Disney+ disneyplus.com British Virgin Islands Disney+ disneyplus.com Cayman Islands Disney+ disneyplus.com Chad STARZPLAY starzplay.com Chile Disney+ disneyplus.com Colombia Disney+ disneyplus.com Costa Rica Disney+ disneyplus.com Croatia Sportklub sportklub.n1info.hr Cuba Disney+ disneyplus.com Djibouti STARZPLAY starzplay.com Dominica Disney+ disneyplus.com Dominican Republic Disney+ disneyplus.com Ecuador Disney+ disneyplus.com Egypt STARZPLAY starzplay.com El Salvador Disney+ disneyplus.com Grenada Disney+ disneyplus.com Guadeloupe Disney+ disneyplus.com Guatemala Disney+ disneyplus.com Haiti Disney+ disneyplus.com Honduras Disney+ disneyplus.com International arsenal.com arsenal.com Iran ADtv adtv.ae Iraq STARZPLAY starzplay.com Italy SportItalia sportitalia.com Jamaica Disney+ disneyplus.com Jordan STARZPLAY starzplay.com Kosovo Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Kuwait STARZPLAY starzplay.com Lebanon STARZPLAY starzplay.com Libya STARZPLAY starzplay.com Macedonia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Martinique Disney+ disneyplus.com Mauritania STARZPLAY starzplay.com Mauritius ADtv adtv.ae Mexico Disney+ disneyplus.com Montenegro Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Montserrat Disney+ disneyplus.com Morocco STARZPLAY starzplay.com Nicaragua Disney+ disneyplus.com Norway VG+ vg.no Oman STARZPLAY starzplay.com Palestine STARZPLAY starzplay.com Panama Disney+ disneyplus.com Paraguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Peru Disney+ disneyplus.com Poland Polsat Sport / Polsat Box Go polsatboxgo.pl Puerto Rico Disney+ disneyplus.com Qatar STARZPLAY starzplay.com Romania Antena Play antenaplay.ro Saint Barthelemy Disney+ disneyplus.com Saint Kitts and Nevis Disney+ disneyplus.com Saint Lucia Disney+ disneyplus.com Saint Martin Disney+ disneyplus.com San Marino SportItalia sportitalia.com Saudi Arabia STARZPLAY starzplay.com Serbia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Somalia STARZPLAY starzplay.com South Sudan STARZPLAY starzplay.com St. Vincent / Grenadines Disney+ disneyplus.com Sudan STARZPLAY starzplay.com Sweden Sport Bladet Play aftonbladet.se Switzerland SportItalia sportitalia.com Syria STARZPLAY starzplay.com Trinidad and Tobago Disney+ disneyplus.com Tunisia STARZPLAY starzplay.com U.S. Virgin Islands Disney+ disneyplus.com United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi Sports / STARZPLAY starzplay.com Uruguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Venezuela Disney+ disneyplus.com Yemen STARZPLAY starzplay.com

How to watch Arsenal vs Como with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 12 Aug 2026 - 14:30

Today's game between Arsenal and Como will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 19:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Arsenal ahead of this fixture. Mikel Arteta is expected to use the match to rotate his squad and assess fringe players, though no probable lineup or injury updates have been confirmed. Details will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

Como have also not released official team news or a projected XI for this friendly. Updates on availability and Cesc Fabregas' selections will be provided when confirmed.

Form

Arsenal have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Real Betis, though a 4-1 win over Girona earlier in pre-season showed they can be clinical. Their last competitive result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in May, following a Champions League exit on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain.

Como have won four of their last five matches. Their pre-season began with a 3-2 win over Famalicao and a 2-2 draw with Paris FC. They closed out last season in strong form, winning their final three Serie A fixtures — including a 4-1 victory over Cremonese and a 1-0 win over Parma.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Arsenal and Como. The two clubs have no recorded meetings in the provided dataset.