International Coverage
Country / Region
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Algeria
STARZPLAY
Anguilla
Disney+
Antigua and Barbuda
Disney+
Argentina
ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+
Aruba
Disney+
Bahrain
STARZPLAY
Barbados
Disney+
Bolivia
Disney+
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Brazil
Disney+
British Virgin Islands
Disney+
Cayman Islands
Disney+
Chad
STARZPLAY
Chile
Disney+
Colombia
Disney+
Costa Rica
Disney+
Croatia
Sportklub
Cuba
Disney+
Djibouti
STARZPLAY
Dominica
Disney+
Dominican Republic
Disney+
Ecuador
Disney+
Egypt
STARZPLAY
El Salvador
Disney+
Grenada
Disney+
Guadeloupe
Disney+
Guatemala
Disney+
Haiti
Disney+
Honduras
Disney+
International
arsenal.com
Iran
ADtv
Iraq
STARZPLAY
Italy
SportItalia
Jamaica
Disney+
Jordan
STARZPLAY
Kosovo
Arena Sport
Kuwait
STARZPLAY
Lebanon
STARZPLAY
Libya
STARZPLAY
Macedonia
Arena Sport
Martinique
Disney+
Mauritania
STARZPLAY
Mauritius
ADtv
Mexico
Disney+
Montenegro
Arena Sport
Montserrat
Disney+
Morocco
STARZPLAY
Nicaragua
Disney+
Norway
VG+
Oman
STARZPLAY
Palestine
STARZPLAY
Panama
Disney+
Paraguay
Disney+
Peru
Disney+
Poland
Polsat Sport / Polsat Box Go
Puerto Rico
Disney+
Qatar
STARZPLAY
Romania
Antena Play
Saint Barthelemy
Disney+
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Disney+
Saint Lucia
Disney+
Saint Martin
Disney+
San Marino
SportItalia
Saudi Arabia
STARZPLAY
Serbia
Arena Sport
Somalia
STARZPLAY
South Sudan
STARZPLAY
St. Vincent / Grenadines
Disney+
Sudan
STARZPLAY
Sweden
Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland
SportItalia
Syria
STARZPLAY
Trinidad and Tobago
Disney+
Tunisia
STARZPLAY
U.S. Virgin Islands
Disney+
United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Sports / STARZPLAY
Uruguay
Disney+
Venezuela
Disney+
Yemen
STARZPLAY
How to watch Arsenal vs Como with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Arsenal and Como will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 19:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Como todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
No confirmed team news is available for Arsenal ahead of this fixture. Mikel Arteta is expected to use the match to rotate his squad and assess fringe players, though no probable lineup or injury updates have been confirmed. Details will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.
Como have also not released official team news or a projected XI for this friendly. Updates on availability and Cesc Fabregas' selections will be provided when confirmed.
Form
Arsenal have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Real Betis, though a 4-1 win over Girona earlier in pre-season showed they can be clinical. Their last competitive result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in May, following a Champions League exit on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain.
Como have won four of their last five matches. Their pre-season began with a 3-2 win over Famalicao and a 2-2 draw with Paris FC. They closed out last season in strong form, winning their final three Serie A fixtures — including a 4-1 victory over Cremonese and a 1-0 win over Parma.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for Arsenal and Como. The two clubs have no recorded meetings in the provided dataset.