Lionel Messi belongs to Barcelona & I hope to play with him next season - Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to play with Lionel Messi next year.

Lewandowski hopes to play with Messi

Messi's contract expires in June

Linked with Saudi Pro League side, PSG return

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been linked with a sensational Barcelona return in recent weeks after club vice-president Rafa Yuste admitted they are in negotiations with the player's father. Since then, a number of Barcelona players have said that they want to play with Messi next year.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski vouched for the Argentine's return: "Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it will be something incredible. We know that his place is here in Barcelona. I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's deal expires at the end of the year, and his future has been the subject of much speculation. He reportedly has offers from PSG and Suadi Pro League side Al-Hilal, while Barcelona are reportedly attempting to put together an official contract - although they are likely to be constricted by La Liga financial regulations.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi will continue to be a regular fixture for PSG until the end of the season. The Parisians play Lens on Saturday in a potential title decider.