From wonderkid to GOAT! Lionel Messi adds absurd World Cup record to Argentina legacy in win over Mexico

Lionel Messi's latest record for Argentina underlines just how long he has been at the top of the football world.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi is now simultaneously the youngest and oldest player to get both a goal and an assist in a World Cup game since 1966. In Argentina's 2-0 victory against Mexico, he scored the first and assisted the second, proving that he's not done just yet.

1 - Lionel Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Longevity. pic.twitter.com/e6Ak6fmI8l — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina secured their first win of the tournament following their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. Messi has helped put his side back in good shape to reach the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi will come up against Robert Lewandowski and Poland in their final Group C game.