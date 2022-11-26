WATCH: Messi emotional after firing Argentina into lead against Mexico with vital World Cup goal

Lionel Messi may have saved Argentina's World Cup hopes Saturday when he fired them into the lead against Mexico.

Messi scored from outside the box

Sent ball rolling past Mexico goalkeeper

Must-win for Argentina after Saudi Arabia loss

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina hero sent a low shot from outside the box past Guillermo Ochoa to give the Albiceleste the advantage in their second game of the tournament.

MESSIIIIIIIIIIIIII!! 🙌



The Argentina captain comes up with a moment of magic to light up the tight game with this gorgeous finish... 🇦🇷#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RIHjU46QDC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022

Where is Messi?



Messi is HERE 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/XpxXYpBR0p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina were in dire need of three points heading into the clash after going down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Messi and his team-mates will look to secure their place in the second round of the tournament by getting a positive result against Poland on November 30.